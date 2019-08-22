Best Shower Curtain

Bathe in peace and add a wonderful accent to your bathroom when you pick up any of these shower curtains. Shower curtains gives you protection from people walking in on you when you’re at your most vulnerable. But they also allow you to show off your style and preferences with some amazing designs. If you have a bath tub, you’ll need a shower curtain to help keep the water in. We’ve found three fantastic shower curtains to help you decide if you want a fun and outlandish pattern or just a simple basic one. No matter what, they’ll keep you hidden during bath time.

Best Variety of Designs for Shower Curtains

Do you want to unleash the Kraken? Or perhaps just pretend like you’re living under a palm tree? With an Ambesonne Shower Curtain, you can pick and choose what kind of mood you want to set in your bathroom. You can select a curtain with mantras such as “Do more of what makes you happy” or have one with a picture of the Eiffel Tower on it. All of the curtains are polyester and machine washable. The designer artwork adds great perspective to the room and they are all waterproof. The curtains come in three different lengths, fitting showers that are 70 inches, 75 inches, or 84 inches high. Have some fun decorating your house with any of the curtains from Ambesonne.

Best Washable Shower Curtain

With a delicate design, the Aimjerry Waterproof Fabric Shower Curtain is a great fit for any home. The polyester fabric wicks away water, thanks to its high density weaving, keeping your bathroom floor dry. It has 12 reinforced rings, so you can hang it on a shower curtain rod with ease and it won’t rip or fall down. It can be wiped down shortly after use to keep it fresh or you can wash it in the washing machine for a more thorough clean. The best part is you can try it for three months and if you don’t like it, you can send it back for a refund.

Best Budget Shower Curtain

If you’re outfitting multiple full bathrooms, you don’t need to spend a ton on each individual shower curtain. With the Biscaynebay Printed Shower Curtains, you’ll get a lot of different patterns and designs to choose from for a lower price. The printed polyester fabric is textured with slubs, reinforcing it. The bottom hem is weighted for a supreme hanging experience. It’s eco-friendly and long lasting while giving your bathroom an elegant look. It will fit most showers, as it measures 72 inches.