Marvel may pull out of future Spider-Man movies over a stupid money disagreement

For any Marvel fans out there who may not have been paying attention, the last several days have generated a whiplash-inducing series of news related to the more-successful-than-ever Spider-Man movie franchise.

We say more successful than ever because it was only a few days ago that the most recent installment in the franchise, Spider-Man: Far From Home, became the first Spider-Man movie to hit $1 billion at the box office. Not only that, but it was also reported this week that Far From Home is now Sony’s highest-grossing movie of all time (Sony, being Marvel’s co-producing partner for Spider-Man).

Given the success of not only the film but of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s box office equivalent of the Midas touch — the last two films he produced, both Far From Home as well as Avengers: Endgame, broke records — it must surely come as no surprise that Marvel’s parent Disney wanted to rework its Spider-Man deal terms with Sony. Going forward, according to a Deadline report late Tuesday, Disney thought a 50/50 co-financing deal for the Spider-Man flicks sounded like a better arrangement. Sony, however, does not.

A standoff that seems to put both companies at odds enough that Deadline decided to go forward with news that Marvel wouldn’t be involved in the Spider-Man films going forward. Nor would Feige.

What Sony’s position amounts to, according to Deadline, “is similar to saying, thank you, but we think we can win the championship without Michael Jordan.”

This seems to be a big deal if true — and we stress “if,” along with our caveat in the headline above that Marvel “may pull out” of future Spider-Man films because I’m also seeing a number of so-far unconfirmed reports that suggest Deadline may have been a little aggressive in getting out in front on this. That both sides, in fact, may still be talking and that the future hasn’t been cast in stone yet.

Here’s a little more clarity from io9:

Update: A Sony rep told us it’s their belief this dispute is simply over a producer credit and negotiations are ongoing. They further clarified Feige has contributed to other Spider-centric movies that he did not receive a producer credit on. https://t.co/IwwnqBOJ7S — io9 (@io9) August 20, 2019

Hopefully, something can be worked out that results in a continued strong run of Spider-Man films, with Marvel having re-teed up the character as portrayed by Tom Holland so superbly starting with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War. It’s almost impossible to think about Spider-Man without Marvel’s involvement.

A couple of years before he died, Stan Lee himself told me that of all the things he’s done in his career, creating Spider-Man is what he most wants to be remembered for.