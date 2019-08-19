Not everyone is Shaquille O’Neal. Some people need a little help when it comes to reaching high places, especially tall kitchen cabinets or the top of closets. There’s only so much room in a kitchen and some of the lesser used items are often stored up high. Give yourself the ability to get them down by purchasing a step stool. Having a step stool around the house is great for anyone, whether you need to change the smoke detector or hang curtains above the window. There’s no shame in needed some extra height, so that’s why we’ve found three terrific options for you to add a boost to your life.

Most Durable Step Stool

Lightweight but sturdy, the Rubbermaid RM-P2 2-Step Molded Plastic Stool is perfect for any house. This step stool can hold up to 300 lbs and is 18.63″ high, meaning you get a lot of support and lift. The steps have a non-slip tread on them, so you’ll be able to work comfortably while standing on top. It only weighs 5.6 lbs, making storing it easy. It has cut out handles on the sides, so transporting it wherever you need it in the house is simple. The feet won’t scratch up your floor, thanks to the non-marring design.

Best Step Stool for Kids

Kids need help reaching certain areas obviously, especially when they are learning to potty train. The Kids Best Friend Boys Blue Step Stool by Angels can be used in the bathroom, bedroom, living room or kitchen, giving your son or daughter the height boost they need. Both the top and bottom of the step stool have anti-slip treads, so it won’t move when they step on it and they won’t move when they are on top of it. It can hold up to 70 lbs and gives them a five inch boost. It has a carrying handle on the side, perfect for a kid to grab.

Best Folding Step Stool

If you’re looking to keep your step stool in a laundry room or garage, storing the Handy Laundry Folding Step Stool could not be easier. It opens with one flip of the hand and folds up flat. Giving you a boost of nine inches and measuring nearly a foot across, the dotted grip pattern on the top makes stepping on it safe for anyone. The maximum weight limit is 200 lbs and the anti-skid foot pads keep it securely on the ground. The stool only weighs 2.3 lbs and the handle tucks away inside the top.