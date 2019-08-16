One of the most anticipated Android flagships of 2019 was just spotted in the wild

The closer we get to the holiday season, the more flagship smartphones will hit stores. The Galaxy Note 10 is the early exception, as Samsung wants it in stores as fast as possible before the next iPhone arrives. But all the other ones will drop in September and October, with Apple’s iPhone 11 to kick things off on September 10th. But because we’re getting so close to the launch window of these new devices, we’re getting to see them out in the wild, as they’re currently in testing. Android users familiar with the latest rumors have captured the Pixel 4 on camera quite a few times already. And the same goes for that other highly anticipated Android handset of the second half of the year.



We talked about the Mate 30 Pro’s design well before images from China started popping up on social media. We know the handset will feature a waterfall display — that means the phone will have more extreme curved edges than the S10 and Note 10 — and a multi-lens camera on the back.

Huawei’s next flagship handset is in testing in China, as these high-quality images prove. The phone does feature a waterfall display, making the side bezels nearly invisible. The screen curvature doesn’t go all the way to the back, however, and the phone will still feature physical buttons on the side. There’s a notch at the top, complete with several sensors, which will power Huawei’s 3D face recognition system.

The Mate 30 Pro was discovered in the subway and features a waterfall screen design.

Its back side matches the leaking protective case.

On the back, meanwhile, we have a rather bulky case hiding the phone’s design. There’s a latch on it that lets you test the primary camera, and from the looks of it, the phone will have a sizeable triple-lens shooter like its predecessor. It’s unclear from these images whether the phone will have a circular or rectangular camera module on the back. The flash opening does seem to match what previous leaks have suggested, that Huawei is going for a round camera module this year.

The Mate 20 series was unveiled last October, but the Mate 30 phones may be announced earlier than that. A recent rumor claimed the phone would be unveiled on September 19th, right in the middle of new iPhone season.