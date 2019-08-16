Did you miss yesterday’s roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free? Well definitely go back and check it out because there are still some freebies left today. When you’re done with that, you’ll find six free downloads in today’s roundup. They’re all premium apps that are on sale for free for a limited time though, so get them while you still can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.



Landscape Video Converter

Normally $2.99.

How do you deal with editing and displaying vertical video footage? With people shooting so much video with their smartphones, more and more vertical video is being produced. But if you’re sharing your video on YouTube, or showing it on a standard 16:9 landscape screen, it looks unprofessional. This app provides the ultimate solution for it: it adds a landscape background with a blurred, scaled duplicate of the video. The app provides options to adapted blur-level, brightness and scaling mode of the background layer. This will make your portrait, vertical video look great and professional!! In addition, the app provides several other features which make it a one-stop video editing app:

– Crop, rotate and scale videos

– Get and add sound to the video

– Trimming of videos

– Change the speed of the video … and with the upgraded version of the app, you can save your videos in your Album so that you can share them on YouTube, Instagram etc! Have fun!

Download Landscape Video Converter

Easy Spending – Expense Tracker

Normally $0.99.

Over a million users agree that Easy Spending is the best way to take control of where the money goes and effectively build wealth using the simple and yet powerful money management App. Its a simple and convenient finance tracker that provides the most powerful and convenient daily money management for iPhone and iPad, that neatly tracks all your cash flow between different accounts that you can budget. It is now all the more secure, with the addition of Automatic Backup Service, in addition to the free email backup. With this feature you never have to worry about losing valuable financial data, either through accidental deletion or change of device. You can restore it anywhere. Easy Spending helps you SAVE money by tracking expenses and letting you know the TOP Expense categories at any time. Comes with easy gestures with convenient layout and clutter free interface, with large fonts, well spaced layouts for easy viewing and readability. You can quickly add an expense even while checking out at the grocery store or while at the gas station. Great for maintaining monthly recurring bills with reminders, it has the convenience of an Expense Tracker and BILL reminders at one place.

Download Easy Spending – Expense Tracker

Battleship Classic Board Game

Normally $0.99.

In 2014 the game took first place among Board games for iPhone in Russia and Ukraine!!! Two fleets meet in deadly opposition. Only the prudent mind and tactical skills of the best admiral can declare an unconditional victory. The ships conduct warfare by attacking blindly, filling all water area by means of shells. Such conditions create a practical boundless scope for tactics and strategy. ——————————————— This is a mobile rendition of our classic childhood game Sea Battle. Sea Battle first appeared in paper form in the remaining 30 years of the last century. Considered as one of the most popular then and to this day.

——————————————— Now this ageless classic is realized in a new way for mobile platforms. Rules are simple and easy to follow. On a game field each player has ships, from foreboding battle ships to small boats. Opponents in turn fire across the field of the opponent, clicking on the corresponding boxes that represent the open waters. The victory is won by the admiral who sinks the last ship of the enemy. ———————————————

Help:

On the game board each player arranges their own ships. They cast shells blindly into the open waters hoping to score a hit on the opponent’s ships. Victory is awarded to the admiral who sinks the most ships of their opponent. Hint: Double press on a ship to change its direction.

Download Battleship Classic Board Game

iSchool – School diary

Normally $3.99.

i-School is a study organizer and Timetable Schedule Planner, both for schools and universities. Very minimalistic but has everything you need. Convenient class and study-schedule, textbooks, homework and notes are attached to classes; homework notifications, grades, grade’s average. Take a pictures or use voice recording as a note. Very simple. Very useful. With i-School you can: – Download your favorite textbooks and attach them to the classes;

– Keep track of your study Timetable Schedule, make audio and text notes during your classes

– Track your tasks – homework, assignments and get notified in advance about deadlines

– Keep your grades, compute a grade average by semesters and overall

– Share you homework through the social networks or bluetooth interface

– Data synchronization

Download iSchool – School diary

CostDiary PRO

Normally $0.99.

CostDiary PRO is a personal finance app with elegant and clean design. You can easily track your daily expenses and income.

Top finance app with elegant design, loved by thousands of users. Simple and intuitive for seeing how you spending your money. KEY FEATURES * Quick enter data through notification center.

* Elegant and clean design with intuitive interface.

* Multi-account support.

* Multi-currency support.

* Budget management.

* Personalized icon and colors.

* You can add a memo, photo or location for each transaction. MULTIPLE ACCOUNTS * Manage multiple accounts in multiple currencies.

* Configure weekly budget and monthly budget for each account.

* Credit card installments support for banking account. REPORT * Review your spending and earrings by weekly, monthly, yearly reports.

* Visualize spending and earrings by interactive charts.

* Powerful search function. REPEATING EVENT * Tiring of typing a periodical transactions? You can create repeating events for periodically expenses. NOTIFICATION * Setup a reminder for each transaction. Never to forget to pay bills on time. PROTECTION * Password protection. BACKUP * Backup and restore your data via iCloud/Dropbox/GoogleDrive. No worry about data loss.

* Export transactions to a CSV/PDF file.

Download CostDiary PRO

Tiny Paint Pro-Pad Doodle Draw

Normally $1.99.

TinyPaint is an easy and full featured photo editor. Create, draw, design and retouch photos in minutes with TinyPaint! You won’t believe how easy this is! FEATURES 1. Layers

Support unlimited layers and 20+ blend modes. 2. Brushes

Over 450 high quality brushes. Support Apple Pencil for iPad 2018 and 3D Touch sensitivity for iPhones. Drawing whenever and wherever you want! 3. Filters

Over 60 filters, ideal for enhancing your photos. 4. Select

Select areas with Inteligence, Lasso, Magic Wand, Rect or Tap tool. Edit and apply effects to portions of photo while leaving unselected areas untouched. 5. Raster and Vector Graphics Editor

If you want to design UI, web page or LOGO on the go, TinyPaint is for you. 6. Undo

Undo any slippery editing mistakes. 7. Inpaint

Remove unwanted objects from your photos. 8. Seamless Merge

Combine two layers seamlessly. 9. Color

20 + Color FX and 10+ Color adjustment tools. 10. Resources

Over 1000 stickers, textures, backgrounds, etc. 11. More

Fill, stroke, text, crop, resize, rotate and etc.

Download Tiny Paint Pro-Pad Doodle Draw