Record that postgame interview after a team wins a big game and get the words right from the mouth of the player who won it with the help of a lavalier microphone. A lot of aspiring students want to get into the media industry and plenty of them want to become on-air talent for the news or sports. A great way to get the perfect sound bite when you’re in the field is with a lavalier label mic that attaches easily to a shirt or jacket. The smaller microphone doesn’t pic up random noises and will allow you to play back and hear your interviewee clearly. Lavalier mics have a lot of different uses as well, so if you’re shooting a promo video for your company or doing a podcast interview on the go, any of these lavalier mics will do the trick.

Best Lavalier Microphone Kit

Packed with five accessories, the Purple Panda Lavalier Lapel Microphone Kit is a great choice for anybody just starting out. It comes with a 9.8-foot extension cord, mini USB adapter, 2-ring TRS adapter, a fuzzy windscreen, an extra clip and a carrying pouch. The mic has a strong gator clip around it, so it won’t move once it is attached. It’s compatible with GoPro, iPhone, iPad, Android, camcorders and portable recorders, to name a few. It also comes with the ebook “Film Directing for Newbies.” The kit is backed with a 60-day money back guarantee.

Best Lavalier Microphone for Noise Cancellation

Trying to get crystal clear sound when doing an outdoor interview is pretty hard to achieve but the Professional Grade Lavalier Lapel Microphone from PowerDeWise comes close. It records clean and clear professional sound, thanks to the wind muffs over the mic. This is great for YouTube videos, GarageBand or any other recording programs. It comes with an extra wind muff and a 79″ velcro-wrapped extension cord, allowing you to move around without having to unplug it. It comes with a storage case for easy transport. It is compatible with any phone that has a headphone jack and PCs and laptops.

Best Value Lavalier Microphone

If you’re looking for a bang-for-your-buck purchase, look no further than the PoP voice Professional Lavalier Lapel Microphone. This omnidirectional condenser mic was specifically designed to use with iPhones, Androids, iPads, iPods, Sony, LG, Blackberry, and Windows phones. It has a long 79″ cord and works better than any built-in microphone. It comes with an adapter from 4 pins to 3 pins to work on any laptop or PC easily. It’s great for any voice recording you need to do and won’t break the bank.