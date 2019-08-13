PlayStation 5 rumored to be officially revealed in February 2020

Both Microsoft and Sony have revealed that development on their next home consoles is well underway, but neither has made an actual announcement confirming the name, price, or release date of their console yet. That may change early next year, as an extensive leak from 4chan (via NeoGAF) may have spoiled Sony’s plans for its next big events, one of which will feature the official reveal of the PlayStation 5 (or whatever it’s called).

According to the anonymous source, Sony will host an event dubbed PlayStation Meeting 2020 on February 12th next year, where the PlayStation 5 will make its debut. This information apparently comes from an email sent by the senior marketing manager at PlayStation. The email also reportedly says third-party publishers like Activision, Square Enix, Ubisoft, and EA will be invited as well to show off their next-gen titles for the unreleased PS5.

In addition to the new console and the third-party publishers, the event is also said to focus on upcoming first-party games The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima, both of which are currently slated to launch on PS4. The source also claims that “numerous tests” have been carried out on the PlayStation VR 2 prototype, and that we can expect to see the upgraded virtual reality hardware before fiscal year 2021.

It’s worth noting that the PlayStation 4 was initially unveiled at a similar live event on February 20th, 2013, and hit the market that fall. Whether or not this rumor turns out to be legit, it is certainly within the realm of possibility for Sony to follow a similar script in 2020, as Microsoft has already confirmed its next Xbox (which carries the codename Project Scarlett) will be available for purchase before the end of next year.

We’re going to take everything this anonymous 4chan source says with a grain of salt, but as leaky as virtually every major tech company under the sun has been in recent years, there’s always a chance that the PS5 reveal event has in fact been spoiled. After all, having skipped E3 2019, the PlayStation brand hasn’t exactly been in the headlines as often as it has for most of this generation. But a flashy console reveal event would change that.