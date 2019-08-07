Apple will drop its 15-inch MacBook Pro and replace it with something better

Apple is widely expected to introduce a brand new 16-inch MacBook Pro this fall, and a new report now claims the new notebook will actually replace the 15-inch model. Such a move would make plenty of sense for Apple, considering that the 16-inch display will fit inside the same chassis as the current 15-inch model, according to a recent report. Apple will reduce the bezels to make room for more screen real estate, and that explains the bump from 15.4 inches to 16 inches. Also, let’s not forget that Apple killed the 12-inch MacBook and legacy 13-inch MacBook Air less than a year after introducing the Retina MacBook Air. That proves Apple is going for a simpler lineup when it comes to its laptops, and discontinuing the 15-inch MacBook fits with that strategy.

This is still just a rumor for the time being since we’re months away from the 16-inch MacBook Pro’s launch, but we’ve heard about the new model time and time again. This latest news comes from IHS Markit analyst Jeff Lin, who told Forbes that the 16-inch MacBook Pro will start production in September at a monthly rate of 39,000 units.

The laptop will use the same Intel Coffee Lake-H refresh as the current 15-inch MacBook Pro, which was updated earlier this year with new processors. That means the same CPU choices available for the 15-inch MacBook Pro will come to the 16-inch model. On that note, Lin added that the 15-inch model would reach end of life (EOL) a couple of months later, in November. The analyst found his confirmations from OEM and panel suppliers that the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro will be discontinued this year.

If the 16-inch laptop does indeed replace the 15-inch option in Apple’s lineup, it’ll be interesting to see what its base price will be. Reports so far suggested that the 16-inch MacBook Pro could be more expensive than the 15-inch device. Apple currently sells two 15-inch Pro versions starting at $2,399 and $2,799. These models can be further customized on Apple’s website, and the prices will obviously increase accordingly.

Apple is expected to unveil its new 16-inch MacBook Pro alongside new iPads this fall, likely in October.