Best Rain Poncho for Adults

Summer is almost over and that means football season is right around the corner. If you have tickets to the game and there’s a chance of rain, do you think twice about going? Absolutely not. You grab your rain poncho and you head to the stadium. Rain ponchos protect you from bad weather and keep your clothes dry. Whether you’re commuting during a particularly wet morning or just have to run down to the bottom of the driveway to your mailbox while it’s raining, a poncho can save your hair and outfit. See below for the three adult ponchos we’ve handpicked for you and make sure you don’t get stuck in the rain again, at least without a poncho.

Best Zippered Rain Poncho

With over 40 different color options, you’ll be able to find a SaphiRose Rain Poncho that you’ll like. It has a front zipper closure, allowing you to zip it up to your neck. It covers a lot of area but still remains breathable, as the front is 36.2″ in length, the back is 40.5″ in length, and the width is 57.4″. It can be folded to fit into the 5.9″ x 9.8″ carrying case easily. Made from 100% polyester, it is extremely water-resistant and dries very quickly. It has two pockets on either side for your hands, phone, keys, or whatever else you wouldn’t want to get wet.

Best Rain Poncho with Snaps

Giving you complete coverage of your upper body and torso, the Frogg Toggs Ultra-Lite2 Waterproof Breathable Poncho keeps you dry. It’s made from light, breathable material and has an integrated, adjustable hood with pull cords, so you can tighten it to stay hidden from the rain. There are snaps on either side of the poncho, giving you even more protection. It comes with a sack to stuff the poncho into when it’s not in use, so you can easily throw it in your car or bag if you’re heading out and there’s a chance of showers. One size fits most and it’s made from recyclable material.

Best Heat-Sealed Rain Poncho

The Charles River Apparel Men’s Pacific Rain Poncho is made from 100% polyurethane, so the rain will slick right off it. It can be hand washed if there is any dirt or grime on it. It is waterproof with heat-sealed seams, locking in the texture and locking out moisture. It has a matching storage pouch and the hood has a snap neck and drawstrings for added flexibility. It measures 52″ x 80″, meaning it will fit most men. This is a great travel poncho for outdoor activities.