Best Duffel Bag

Want something sturdy enough to travel across the world with you or just as easily be brought to the gym? One of the most versatile pieces of luggage is the duffel bag. With softer sides, it conforms to whatever is inside it. It can be stored in places regular, hard-cased luggage can’t fit and can be packed as tightly as needed and still won’t break. When you’re looking to buy a set of luggage, a duffel bag should be one of the first things you consider. We’ve highlighted three great duffel bags for you to take a look at that will help with all your traveling needs.

Best Weekender Duffel Bag

Duffel bags are perfect for a weekend getaway and the Canway 65L Travel Duffel Bag fits the bill. It has one large compartment and then six separate pockets, so you can keep your clothes organized. It is constructed of polyester fabric that is waterproof and tear-resistant. The reinforced stress points make sure it won’t ever rip. It can be carried four different ways, thanks to the different straps it has. When the shoulder strap or handle strap aren’t doing the trick, the two side straps can be picked up to carry. Built in are two shoe pockets with air vents to let out any odors.

Best Canvas Duffel Bag

Equipped with special pockets for your electronics, the Plambag Canvas Duffle Bag for Travel packs a lot of punch. Made with 100% cotton canvas and bronze tone hardware, this duffel bag has a classic look. Each zipper has long leather straps that make them easy to pull and all the zips are large. The interior has one large compartment that can fit a 15-inch laptop, iPad, clothes and any other daily essentials. There’s an inner zipper pocket as well as five exterior zipper pockets. There are four cushions at the back and bottom for protection.

Best Gym Duffel Bag

Great to be packed with clothes for the gym and light enough to be put into a locker, the Under Armour Undeniable Duffle is a great option for the athlete in your family. Made from 100% polyester, it is machine washable, so even if you keep sweaty gym clothes in there for a few days, you’ll be able to get the smells out. With two sturdy handles that velcro at the top or a shoulder strap to sling over, it’s simple to carry. The textile lining is breathable and it is held shut by metal zippers. The multiple pockets are all organizational and the large main compartment is spacious enough for your sneakers or other sports equipment.