Best Jewelry Organizer

Stop buying small ring dishes or keeping your necklaces in an old shoe box or on top of your dresser. Find a better way to store your chains, bracelets and earrings in any of these jewelry organizers. Being able to organize your jewelry is a huge time saver, as you’ll know exactly where you placed your pumpkin earrings that you wear every year on Halloween. Have you ever tried to untangle necklaces? It’s a gigantic, consuming pain that is easily avoidable with an organizer that lets you hang them. Let’s take a look at a few of the best options out there, so you can stop misplacing your valuables.

Best Jewelry Box Organizer

If you’re in need of a small, compact organizer, check out the KLOUD City Two-Layer Lint Jewelry Box Organizer. It has two layers that are removable, so there is plenty of storage that fits into itself. With slots and compartments for earrings, rings and bracelets, plus hooks to hang necklaces, it can keep all your jewelry together. The box is lined with soft lint, so it won’t damage or scratch your jewelry. It measures 10.2″ x 10.2″ x 3.2″, meaning it can be stored just about anywhere in your home and won’t be intrusive. There is also a safety lock design to keep your items secure.

Best Jewelry Cabinet

For those of you who have a lot of jewelry and are looking for an accent piece in your home, the SONGMICS 6 LEDs Mirror Jewelry Cabinet could be what you’ve been looking for. This organizer has a full-size mirror on the outside door and opens up to reveal a large storage area. It is equipped with one large ring cushion, one longer bracelet rod, two bottom drawers, five shelves, 32 necklace hooks, 48 stud earring holes and 90 earring slots. You can mount the jewelry cabinet on a door or a wall, making it optimal to use the mirror and then open up the cabinet. It can be set at three adjustable heights as well. It also has a lock to keep it closed.

Best Value Jewelry Organizer

A less expensive option for jewelry storage is the Misslo Jewelry Hanging Non-Woven Organizer. It has 32 pockets and 18 hooks and loops, so you can keep all of your jewelry on a hanger or the back of a door. Made from vinyl, it measures 30.75″ x 17.33″ and takes up about as much space in your closet as hanging a shirt does. The pockets are clear, so you’ll be able to see each piece of jewelry as it is displayed.