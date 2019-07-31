We’re now exactly one week away from the official unveiling of Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ flagship smartphones — not that they need an official unveiling at this point. Practically everything there is to know about Samsung’s upcoming new phablet duo has already leaked time and time again, from specs and features to pricing and even the release date. We know both new Galaxy Note 10 models will be powered by the upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, they’ll have new triple-lens rear cameras, and they’ll both sport large Super AMOLED screens with a hole-punch design similar to the Galaxy S10. Unlike the S10, however, the Note 10 and Note 10+ will both have a selfie camera that’s centrally positioned at the top of the screen.

Beyond all the details that have leaked, we’ve also seen the Note 10 and Note 10+ designs leak over and over again for the past few months. As many times as we’ve seen these phones though, it has almost always been in leaked press renders or digital drawings based on design files that were stolen from the factory where Samsung’s new Note phones will be manufactured. Actual photos of a Galaxy Note 10 series phone have only leaked one time in the past… until now, that is.

Almost exactly a month ago in late June, a few photos leaked that supposedly showed the Galaxy Note 10+ in the wild. The Note 10+, as you’ll recall, is the higher-end version of the Galaxy Note 10 with a larger display, a bigger battery, more RAM, and a few other additional features. Here’s one of those photos from last month’s leak:

As you can see in that leaked image, the Galaxy Note 10+ appears to be exactly what we’ve been expecting thanks to all the leaks and reliable reports out there. If that leak wasn’t convincing enough, however, we now have an additional leaked photo that reaffirms everything we’ve seen and heard.

With just one week to go until Samsung takes the stage at its Unpacked press conference in New York City, Twitter user @joeyswezz has posted what may be only the second leaked photo of the Galaxy Note 10+. The origin of the leaked photo is unclear and the tweet has since been deleted, but nothing is ever really gone on the internet. Here’s a screenshot of the tweet:

And here’s the leaked photo on its own:

We obviously can’t confirm anything with complete certainty, but the image definitely appears to show a genuine Galaxy Note 10+ handset in the wild. There are no surprises to be found, of course, but Android fans will undoubtedly enjoy taking a peek at this hotly anticipated flagship phone ahead of its official launch next week.

Samsung is expected to begin taking preorders for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ shortly after its press conference next Wednesday, and both phones are supposedly set to be released on August 23rd.