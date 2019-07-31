Best Multi-Person Hammock

The immediate thought when someone sees a hammock is one of relaxation. Rather than just thinking about it, start feeling stress-free when you purchase a brand new hammock for your backyard or your next camping trip. Lounging in a hammock lets you enjoy the sights and sounds of nature while being immersed in the experience. Hammocks can even be made to fit multiple people, so you can share a special moment with a close one or family member. Of course, it also lets you spread out a bit in a large canvas by yourself if you want. Feel the stress release and begin dozing off, thanks to any of these three multi-person hammocks.

Best Brazilian Hammock

A Brazilian hammock has gathered ends on each side so you can sleep diagonally across the cloth canvas. The Hammock Sky Brazilian Double Hammock is a two person bed made of soft woven cotton. It has comfortable, long-lasting thread that provides a soft and delicate touch. From loop to loop, the hammock is 12 feet long while the resting area is 98″ x 59″. It may take a week or two for it to stretch out, but it will get there. It comes with a free bag to transport it, so you can bring it with you and use it on your next trip. It requires two hooks to hang from.

Best Hammock with a Stand

So you won’t have to worry about finding hooks to hang the hammock from, the Vivere Double Cotton Hammock comes with a metal stand. The stand is constructed with heavy steel that can be assembled in minutes. The hammock has pure polyester end strings that last longer than traditional cotton ends. It can hold up to 450 lbs and the zinc-coated legs won’t rust. Perfect for your deck or backyard, the Vivere hammock comes in 26 different colors, all of which are stunning and will show off your vibrant taste.

Best Value Hammock

For great value, check out the MalloMe Hammock, which is great for camping. This luxurious double hammock is 126″ x 79″ and can be used in a variety of outdoor places. It comes with two carabiners and rope, so you won’t have to get them yourself in order to hook and hang the hammock. The carrying sack is sewn into the hammock, making it very easy to store it and it weighs only 1.5 lbs when wrapped up. It can hold up to 1,000 lbs as the hammock is made from durable nylon that won’t tear, even after consistent use.