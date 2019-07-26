Best Walking Cane for Balance

Steady yourself and don’t worry any longer about moving to and from the fridge, bathroom, or around the house when you buy any of these walking canes. Whether you’re getting older or are rehabbing a leg injury, using a cane can help you regain your balance and making walking easier. It’s just a fact of life that as people progress in age, their muscles and joints begin to ache more and walking becomes more difficult. With any of these three walking canes we’ve selected for you, they all have wide bases, allowing you to balance yourself more easily. So take a look and be on your way to walking more confidently.

Best Cane for All Surfaces

With a four-pronged base, the Vive Quad Cane can go just about anywhere. Each prong locks into place, so they won’t slip. Plus, they each have a rubber tip on the bottom, protecting the surfaces you walk on. This cane can be used on gravel, hardwood, concrete, grass, tile and other surfaces. The adjustable frame can go from 28″ to 37″ and can support up to 250 lbs. The ergonomic handle can rotate to work for either left-handed or right-handed users and it includes a wrist wrap for added security. Made from anodized aluminum, the cane won’t corrode or rust and is super lightweight.

Best Cane for Your Posture

Having to hunch over to walk with a cane is terrible for your back. Luckily, the Campbell Posture Cane has a unique design to eliminate unnecessary bending. The handle is curved upward, so it more resembles a walking stick and alleviates stress on your shoulders and neck. You can walk and look upward at the same time. It has a stability tip with 360° traction rings. It can be adjusted to 10 different heights, making it customizable for each user. Thanks to its design, it stands straight up, so you can grab it quickly and go.

Best Foldable Cane

If you need a cane that can be stored quickly and easily, look no further than the Kitchen Krush Travel Adjustable Folding Cane and Walking Stick. It folds into four section down to 11.5″ for convenience, so you can put it in a closet or trunk without a problem. It has five height levels between 34″ and 39″. The soft handle is easy to grip and perfect for people with arthritis. The end of the handle has six LED white lights on it, allowing you to see more clearly where you are going. The lights are adjustable on a 45° angle, so you can choose exactly where to shine it. The pivoting quadruple tip base gives extra stability and prevents slips or falls.