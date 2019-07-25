Samsung just revealed a little more about the Galaxy Note 10’s impressive camera

The Galaxy Note 10 leaks have been trickling out practically nonstop in advance of the August 7th press conference in New York City during which the Note 10 will be unveiled, and at this point, we’ve got a near-comprehensive idea already about what Samsung’s next flagship will look like and consist of. But that doesn’t mean the fresh details aren’t still coming in, and this time we’ve got one straight from Samsung itself — or, more specifically, from a trademark application Samsung filed this week.

Based on this filing (reported by LetsGoDigital), it seems the Note 10 camera may actually work better in low-light conditions than anything in the S10 series. That’s because Samsung has trademarked a feature it seems to be referring to alternatively as “AI ISO” and “Smart ISO”, features that none of the cameras in the S10 series have. The fact that Samsung has trademarked a feature that gives a smartphone camera AI-powered light sensitivity this close to the Note 10 event is leading to speculation this will show up on the forthcoming Note 10 devices — which also means they would be absolute beasts when it comes to taking better shots in low-light conditions.

As the report from the Dutch tech news site points out, using AI to adjust ISO values automatically based on lighting conditions would be a useful feature, indeed, for the Note 10. It also suggests the camera will remember your preferences so that the resulting shots you take get better over time. When the Galaxy S10 launched, it came with an ISO range of between 50-800, though manufacturers are increasingly choosing to go with a larger ISO range. Which helps put an AI-driven ISO setting into more context.

This is also yet another of several new features the Note 10’s camera will include, along with a Time-of-Flight (ToF) 3D depth camera. As we noted previously, Samsung seems to have big plans for ToF going forward, with the Note 10 likely just the first upcoming new device to benefit from ToF camera adoption. ETNews has also reported that Apple is likewise working on ToF technology for its iPhone line.