Apple just released iOS 12.4 for the iPhone and iPad

It might not be quite as exciting as Apple’s iOS 13 beta, but the company just pushed out a new software update for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. iOS 12.4 comes about two months after the initial release of iOS 12.3, and it mainly focuses on bug fixes and other refinements. There is one noteworthy new feature though, a new migration tool that transfers data from an old iPhone to a new one wirelessly. Of note, Apple released watchOS 5.3 alongside the new iOS 12.4 update, and it restores the Walkie Talkie feature that Apple disabled recently after a severe vulnerability was discovered.

Here are Apple’s full release notes from the iOS 12.4 beta, which will also apply to the final public version of iOS 12.4 that was released today:

iOS 12.4 introduces iPhone migration to directly transfer data from an old iPhone to a new iPhone, includes enhancements to Apple News+ and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad. This update: iPhone migration

– Introduces the ability to wirelessly transfer data and migrate directly from an old iPhone to a new iPhone during setup Apple News

– Makes downloaded issues accessible in the My Magazines section, both offline and online

– Adds all publications in Apple News+, including newspapers, to the catalog at the top of the News+ feed

– Adds the ability to clear downloaded magazine issues by selecting History > Clear > Clear All Other improvements and fixes

– Includes a security fix for the Walkie-Talkie app on Apple Watch and re-enables Walkie-Talkie functionality This release also includes support for HomePod in Japan and Taiwan.

Where device compatibility is concerned, anything capable of running earlier iOS 12 releases can also run the new iOS 12.4 update. Here’s the complete list of compatible devices:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus (iOS 12.3.2)

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod touch 6th generation

As we’re sure you know by now, installing iOS 12.4 on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch couldn’t be easier. Just navigate to Settings > General > Software Update on your device and then tap “Download and Install” at the bottom of that page. If you prefer, you can also install the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer. In either case, make sure to back up your device before installing the update.