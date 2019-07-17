iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 developer beta 4 are now available to download

The fast and furious pace of iOS beta releases continues unabated this week with the rollout of iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 developer beta 4. We’re hopeful that this release is less problematic than the last, as Apple ended up mysteriously delaying the launch of the second public beta and then re-seeding the developer beta a full week later. We’ll have to wait and see, but it’s hard to imagine that beta 4 will run into similar issues.

We still don’t know exactly what this latest beta contains, but considering how messy the last beta was, it might be a good idea to update soon, as Apple has presumably fixed much of what ailed the last beta.

If you watched Apple’s WWDC keynote, you know about all the highlights of iOS 13, including new features like Dark Mode, a redesigned volume HUD, a new Reminders app, and plenty of performance enhancements. It’s not really a massive overhaul, but it appears to address many pain points of earlier releases without trying to fix anything that wasn’t broken. That said, keep in mind that this is just a beta, and there will be issues.

Here’s the full list of compatible devices that will run iOS 13, if you’re thinking about downloading the beta:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

iOS 13 will launch in full this fall alongside the next generation of iPhone models.