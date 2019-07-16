Tesla finally did something about its convoluted lineup

Tesla’s product line has become a bit convoluted in recent months, which is somewhat odd given that the company only sells three types of vehicles. For reasons that are difficult to explain, Tesla in 2019 made a habit of tweaking its pricing and configuration options so frequently as to create a muddled mess out of its product line. This past March, for example, Tesla announced that it would backtrack on its plan to close company stores and that vehicle pricing, as a result, would go up by 3%. In short, Tesla this year made things unnecessarily complex for prospective Tesla buyers.

In light of that, Tesla finally seems to be doing something to right the ship. As reported by Reuters, Tesla this week quietly lowered the price on the Model 3 and raised the price on the Model X and Model S. More importantly, Tesla will be simplifying its lineup as to make it more digestible.

“To simplify its offerings, the automaker on Tuesday limited variants of its Model X sport-utility vehicle and Model S sedan to “Long Range” and the more expensive “Performance,” the report notes. “It also trimmed the price of its now entry-level Long Range variants.”

Consequently, the Standard Range options are no longer available for both the Model S and the Model X. In turn, entry-level variants for both the Model S and the Model X are now a bit pricier than before. Specifically, the cheapest Model S and Model X options are now about $4,000 more expensive, with the entry-level Model S starting at $79,990 and the entry-level Model X starting at $84,990.

Meanwhile, the entry-level Model 3 saw a price reduction down to $38,990.

“To make purchasing our vehicles even simpler, we are standardizing our global vehicle lineup and streamlining the number of trim packages offered for Model S, Model X and Model 3,” Tesla said in a statement.

All in all, Tesla’s move here should really help simplify what had become something of a convoluted mess of its product lineup. Of course, it remains to be seen how long Tesla will keep its current pricing structure in place.