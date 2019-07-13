Even a robot has now mastered the ridiculous Bottle Cap Challenge

Over the past week or so, one celebrity after another has stepped up to offer their take on nailing the Bottle Cap Challenge. I thought Mariah Carey’s was particularly funny, as she used one of her signature high notes to seemingly de-cap a bottle. Regular people have likewise offered a number of creative takes on this latest viral Internet sensation, which we won’t link to here.

Meanwhile, you knew this was coming — yes, friends, a robot has now nailed the challenge, as well.

What you see in the tweet below is a visual demonstration of how a robot called RoboRaise works. The new robot from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Lab basically mimics the action of a human by duplicating the movement of its arm. It wasn’t built specifically to show off its prowess relative to the Bottle Cap Challenge, but someone there apparently has a nose for virality and, well, there you go.

The latest human skill a robot just mastered: the Bottle Cap Challenge. More on the MIT robot that mirrors your movement by observing your biceps: https://t.co/mAlxLdtrDn #BottleCapChallenge (video v/Joseph DelPreto) pic.twitter.com/XLymM7l6KI — MIT CSAIL (@MIT_CSAIL) July 12, 2019

Per MIT, the system behind this robot uses electromyography sensors attached to a user’s biceps and triceps, which the robot monitors. “Its algorithms then continuously detect changes to the person’s arm level, as well as discrete up-and-down hand gestures the user might make for finer motor control,” an MIT release explains.

The robot was no doubt designed with a number of useful applications in mind. According to MIT, a team has already used the system for tasks like picking up and assembling mock airplane components.

But as a final note — okay, okay, maybe we’re being a little generous by describing what you see above as mastering the challenge. The robot unit is just an arm, so it can’t perform a Jason Statham-style bottle cap spin-and-kick move (something that’s earned the actor more than 22 million views on Instagram). Nevertheless, it was perhaps inevitable to see someone work with a robot to perform this latest challenge that’s driving the Internet crazy.