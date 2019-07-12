Samsung reportedly plans to launch the Galaxy Note 10 on August 23rd

Samsung will host its next Unpacked event on August 7th to announce the Galaxy Note 10, but there won’t be much left to unveil by the time the event rolls around. The Note 10 has been the subject of countless leaks in recent weeks, including a set of press renders that gave us our best look yet at the final design of the phablet.

But the leaks didn’t stop there, as both the price and the release date of the phone were revealed on Friday morning as well. As expected, Samsung’s oversized smartphone will cost upwards of $1,000, and according to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, we’ll be able to get our hands on the phone on August 23rd.

Industry sources tell Yonhap that preorders for the Galaxy Note 10 will begin on August 9th — two days after the Unpacked event — with the phone set to launch on August 23rd in South Korea. As SamMobile points out, Samsung often launches its phones in multiple markets on the same day, so there’s a good chance that the Note 10 will release in the US on the same day. All of these dates line up with a standard release schedule, so we’re tempted to believe this report. That said, we’ll have to wait until early next month to know for sure.

In addition to the release date, Yonhap also revealed that South Korea will exclusively get the 5G-enabled Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ models. 5G adoption has reportedly outpaced that of 4G since the launch of the new technology, and Samsung plans to capitalize. Meanwhile, global markets will receive 4G variants of each phone, as 5G has yet to become ubiquitous in most countries around the world.

The Galaxy Note 10 is expected to ship with a 6.3-inch display, while the Note 10+ should have a 6.7-inch screen. Both phones will also ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, but Samsung is apparently including a pair of wired USB-C headphones to account for the port’s absence. Tune in to the Unpacked live stream on August 7th at 4 PM ET to see Samsung undoubtedly confirm all of the leaks and reports from the past few months.