Galaxy Note 10 5G tipped to feature up to 1TB of built-in storage space

Samsung is widely expected to launch four Galaxy Note 10 phones this summer, including two 4G and two 5G versions, and we have a pretty good idea of what these devices will have to offer.

A variety of rumors covered the design and specs of the Galaxy Note 10 in great detail, surfacing a few unexpected surprises, including the absence of a headphone jack and a microSD slot. We already explained why expandable memory isn’t a must on a 2019 Android device, and a brand new leak further reinforces that idea.

The Galaxy Note 10 5G is tipped to arrive in three storage versions: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The news comes from SamMobile’s sources, which revealed the 1TB model should pack as much as 12GB of RAM. Comparatively, the Galaxy S10 5G that launched a few months ago comes in 256GB and 512GB options.

As a reminder, the Galaxy Note 10 is also expected to feature speedier flash memory (UFS 3.0) than previous Samsung flagships — even the Galaxy S10. If this rumor is accurate, then the most powerful Note 10 phones will deliver more than enough storage of the speedy variety to compensate for the removal of the microSD slot.

Not all Note 10 buyers will go for 5G versions of the phone, but the report makes no mention of the storage options for the 4G Galaxy Note 10 phones. In a worst-case scenario, you’d still get 128GB of flash memory on the cheapest Note 10, which should suffice for most needs.

Note 10 pricing hasn’t leaked either, but expect the 5G versions to be more expensive the basic models. Also, prices will increase significantly for the 1TB version. The Note 10 series will be unveiled on August 7th in New York, and should go on sale immediately after the announcement event.