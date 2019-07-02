iOS 13 beta 3 is now available for download

Just a week after Apple shared the first public beta for its upcoming iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 software updates, a new developer beta has been made available to everyone with a developer account. As always, the new iOS beta should include bug fixes and performance improvements, but there are sure to be some new features to play with as well. Hopefully it’s as stable as the previous iOS 13 and iPadOS betas as well.

According to 9to5Mac, iOS 13 beta 3 includes a new popup screen for the Screen Recordings feature, a teaser image for the upcoming Apple Arcade subscription service, a new animation for Split View on iPad to let you know where you are typing, and a FaceTime Attention Correction feature for iPhone XS and XS Max.

If you watched Apple’s WWDC keynote, you know about all the highlights of iOS 13, including new features like Dark Mode, a redesigned volume HUD, a new Reminders app, and plenty of performance enhancements. It’s not really a massive overhaul, but it appears to address many pain points of earlier releases without trying to fix anything that wasn’t broken. That said, keep in mind that this is just a beta, and there will be issues.

Here’s the full list of compatible devices that will run iOS 13, if you’re thinking about downloading the beta:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

iOS 13 will launch in full this fall alongside the next generation of iPhone models.