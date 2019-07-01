Forget the burgers, forget the beer, and forget the barbecue. Forget the fireworks, forget the parades, and forget and all of the festivities you would normally enjoy on July 4th. Why? Because something even better is happening this coming Independence Day: Netflix is releasing Stranger Things season 3 in its entirety!
Our favorite crew of 80s kids is back for a third season, and it may very well be the most hotly anticipated release of the year for Netflix. Season 1 was an instant classic and season 2 went dark. This time around, early word is that we can expect Stranger Things season 3 to pack all the fun of season 1 and all the terror of season 2 into eight new episodes. Expectations couldn’t be higher, but if there’s one team that can deliver it’s the Duffer brothers et al.
There’s no question whatsoever that Stranger Things season 3 is the most hotly anticipated release coming to Netflix this month, but it’s hardly the only new release. In fact, everyone’s favorite source of streaming entertainment will be releasing 44 new original movies, specials, and full seasons of shows. Highlights include the final season of Orange is the New Black and a new season of Jerry Seinfeld’s popular show, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
You’ll find the entire schedule of Netflix original releases for the month of July below, and we’ve included links to each Netflix movie and show page so you can check them out. If you want to see all the third-party content coming to Netflix next month in addition to all the new originals, you’ll find it right here.
Streaming July 1st
- Designated Survivor: 60 Days — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 2nd
- Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bangkok Love Stories: Plead — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 3rd
- The Last Czars — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Yummy Mummies: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 4th
- Stranger Things 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 6th
- Free Rein: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 10th
- Family Reunion — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Parchís: El documental — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 11th
- Cities of Last Things — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 12th
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- 4 latas — NETFLIX FILM
- Blown Away — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bonus Family: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Extreme Engagement — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kidnapping Stella — NETFLIX FILM
- Point Blank — NETFLIX FILM
- Taco Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- True Tunes: Songs — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 16th
- Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 17th
- Pinky Malinky: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 18th
- Secret Obsession — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming July 19th
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- La casa de papel: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Last Chance U: INDY: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Queer Eye: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac — NETFLIX ANIME
- Typewriter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 24th
- The Great Hack — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 25th
- Another Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Workin’ Moms: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 26th
- Boi — NETFLIX FILM
- Girls With Balls — NETFLIX FILM
- My First First Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Orange Is the New Black: Season 7 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Son — NETFLIX FILM
- Sugar Rush: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Worst Witch: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming July 30th
- Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming July 31st
- Kengan Ashura: Part l — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Letdown: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Red Sea Diving Resort — NETFLIX FILM