There’s a lot riding on the Galaxy Note 10 this year. Last year’s Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 phones were so boring that Samsung’s smartphone sales plummeted. Each of those flagship phone series looked almost identical to its predecessor, and Samsung failed to introduce any compelling new features at all that might prompt people to look past the recycled design and upgrade anyway. In 2019, Samsung took a big first step on the road to recovery. The Galaxy S10 series boasted a gorgeous new all-screen design and several exciting new features, and sales are believed to be quite strong so far. Then, disaster struck: Samsung decided that being the first smartphone maker to release a foldable smartphone was more important than releasing a foldable smartphone that isn’t a piece of junk. We all know what happened next… Samsung was forced to cancel its Galaxy Fold release when review units began breaking within hours of reaching bloggers’ hands. Oops.

I’ve already explained why I knew the Galaxy Fold would be an awful phone more than a year before Samsung even announced it. No, I can’t see the future, it’s simply that I’ve been doing this for a long time. Samsung Mobile is never good at being first. Never, ever. The company’s first-generation products are always very bad, and then it improves things in future iterations. That’s why mature Samsung Mobile products are so fantastic, and the Galaxy Note 10 with be the ninth generation of Note phone so it’s beyond mature at this point. The Note 10 series was already shaping up to be spectacular based on what we’ve seen and heard so far, and now a huge leak may give us our first real-life look at the upcoming high-end version of Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy Note 10+.

Rumors have suggested on multiple occasions that Samsung plans to shake things up a big with its new Galaxy Note 10 line. Instead of releasing just one Note-series phone this year, the company is reportedly planning an “entry-level” Galaxy Note 10 and a high-end “Galaxy Note 10 Pro.” Samsung saw Apple use this strategy with the iPhone XR, and it worked well when Samsung borrowed it on the Galaxy S10e. In fact, the lower-cost S10e is said to be the best-selling model in Samsung’s Galaxy S10 lineup.

While those earlier Note 10 reports are still believed to be accurate, it appears as though the naming might have been off. Like the Galaxy S10+, Samsung’s pricier Note will apparently be called the Galaxy Note 10+, not the Note 10 Pro. What makes us say that? Well, a huge leak may have just revealed real-life photos of the Galaxy Note 10+ for the first time ever.

Image Source: TechTalkTV, Twitter

While the source doesn’t have a track record to speak of, YouTube channel TechTalkTV posted photos of the Galaxy Note 10+ on Twitter that look very convincing. In an accompanying video, the YouTuber says the photos were sent to him on Instagram by a user named “aaronthelegend._“. That user’s Instagram account is private, so it’s unclear if he has posted photos of unreleased smartphones in the past.

Here are two more photos of the supposed Galaxy Note 10+, including one that clearly shows the centrally located hole-punch camera in the phone’s display:

Image Source: TechTalkTV, Twitter

Image Source: TechTalkTV, Twitter

No other information about the alleged Galaxy Note 10+ was supplied, though we already know just about everything there is to know about it. We’ve also seen the official designs of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ leak several times already, and these images match up exactly with what we’ve seen. Samsung is expected to unveil the new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ at a press conference in New York City in early August, so we’ll likely start seeing more real-life photos start to leak now that we’re so close to launch.