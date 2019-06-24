You can download the first iOS 13 public beta on iPhone and iPad right now

The future of Apple’s mobile operating system has arrived for everyone who wants to test it today, as the first public beta for iOS 13 is now available for iPhone (as is the public beta for iPadOS). The rollout comes just a week after the second beta was seeded to developers, and now everyone is going to get a chance to test it.

Providing you own a compatible device (a list of which we’ve conveniently included below), you can grab the public beta from Apple’s beta website right now. Head over to that link, then either sign up or sign in to your account to gain access to both the iOS 13 public beta and the brand new iPadOS public beta as well.

If you watched Apple’s WWDC keynote, you know about all the highlights of iOS 13, including new features like Dark Mode, a redesigned volume HUD, a new Reminders app, and plenty of performance enhancements. It’s not really a massive overhaul, but it appears to address many pain points of earlier releases without trying to fix anything that wasn’t broken. That said, keep in mind that this is just a beta, and there will be issues.

Here’s the full list of compatible devices that will run iOS 13, if you’re thinking about downloading the beta:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 2nd generation

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 3rd generation

iPad Air 2

iPad 6th generation

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 5th generation

iPad mini 4

iPod touch 7th generation

iOS 13 will launch in full this fall alongside the next generation of iPhone models.