There’s absolutely no reason to buy this tiny Palm phone now that the Pixel 3a exists

When Google finally unveiled its Pixel 3a smartphone lineup last month, I told you that the phone isn’t supposed to be an iPhone alternative, unless you have a really old iPhone. The Pixel 3a raises the bar for mid-range devices. It’s a phone ready to deliver a great camera experience, as well as Google’s newest and best version of Android. If you’re considering any other affordable Android phone right now, you should compare it against the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL. That goes double for the Palm phone that’s now available to preorder for $349.

Last October, I told you that people should stop pretending the Palm “phone” is a good idea. At the time, the Palm phone was supposed to be a companion phone to your iPhone or Android phone.

Now, the new Palm company, which has nothing to do with the old Palm that you might have loved back in the day, it’s launching a Palm phone that you can use as a standalone device, without having to pair it with a real smartphone. It’s slightly better than the first version, but it’s still a bad idea that you shouldn’t even bother considering. And that’s because the Pixel 3a exists.

The tiny Palm phone, with its 3.3-inch screen, can’t match the power of the Pixel 3a, and won’t deliver a better camera experience than Google’s mid-range phone. It certainly looks like a cute, tiny, iPhone clone, but the Palm phone’s design alone shouldn’t be the reason to buy it over the Pixel 3a. That’s especially true when you realize that Google’s newest handset costs just $50 more than the Palm phone.

The only thing this Palm phone has going for it is the size. The Palm is tiny, but even if you’re shopping for a more pocketable device, an iPhone SE might serve you a lot better. The Palm phone will start shipping in 6-8 weeks if you really need one. It comes with a free lanyard and a leather case if you preorder one now.