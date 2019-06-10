Samsung’s first G-Sync gaming monitor launches in July for $399

Add Samsung to the slew of companies with gaming-related announcements this week, in tandem with the industry’s annual E3 confab happening in Los Angeles.

The South Korea-based electronics giant has unveiled a new 27-inch curved gaming monitor, the CRG5, which features a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate in addition to NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility to ensure gamers have the perfect combination of optimal picture quality and performance speed.

Samsung says the monitor, with its 1500R display curvature, has been validated by NVIDIA to meet performance and image quality requirements for G-Sync compatibility and consequently delivers “smooth, tear-free, low-latency gameplay during any scene.” And all in full HD (1920X1080) resolution.

“Samsung’s delivering next-level gaming experiences with innovative curved displays using the latest graphics technology to immerse gamers like never before,” said Seog-gi Kim, executive vice president of Samsung’s Visual Display Business. “Combining a 240Hz refresh rate with NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility in Samsung’s new CRG5 curved gaming monitor gives gamers advanced performance for the most graphic-intense games.”

Image Source: Samsung

The CRG5’s almost bezel-free design offers a nearly edge-to-edge screen on three sides. The 3000:1 contrast ratio also means you get deeper blacks and brighter whites, while the curved vertical alignment panel display makes for particularly immersive gameplay.

The new monitor joins Samsung’s existing line of curved gaming displays that also includes the new 49-inch CRG9, which lets gamers enjoy high-resolution graphics on an ultra-wide display. That’s thanks to the 32:9 aspect ratio and Dual QHD display (5120×1440) which uses Samsung’s Quantum dot technology to make games come to life with a whole new degree of realism and vibrancy.

The CRG5 monitor, which Samsung formally unveiled today at E3’s PC Gaming Show, will be available starting in July. It will retail for $399.99 at Samsung.com in addition to being available at select retailers nationwide.