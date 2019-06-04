We dig through hundreds of discounted iPhone and iPad apps each day to find the best of the bunch that are on sale for free. Yesterday we came up with six different apps and a few of them are still on sale if you missed it. We’ve got seven fresh apps for you to flip through on Tuesday though, and you’ll find them all listed below.

Real Pool 3D Plus

Normally $1.99.

The best 3D pool game is here! The ultimate addictive fun pool game.

Challenge your friends to matches or play against the AI players in the best pool game.

Real Pool 3D is one of the most realistic and enjoyable pool games available on mobile. It features many pool game modes like 8 Ball, 9 Ball, UK 8 Ball, Snooker, Time Trial, Matrix Mode and Practice Mode. So if you’re a billiards fan, there is something for you to play in Real Pool 3D. Customise your pool table by choosing the color and cloth patterns you like. In Time Trial you have a time limit of 4 minutes, in which you have to pocket balls as fast as you can to achieve more score. When you pocket more than one ball back to back, your multiplier will increase and which will boost your score and time. In Matrix Mode, when you pocket a ball your score will be multiplied by the difference of your previous and current ball number if the current is more than the previous; but if the current is less, then your score is divided by the current ball number. So be careful. Have you ever thought about playing billiards on a real table, Real Pool 3D is the perfect way to try a variety of games. Real life graphics and angles to help improve your skills. Play Practice mode if you just want to relax and play without any rules. Features:

– 8 Ball, 9 Ball, UK 8 Ball and Snooker.

– Play with the Computer Player.

– Pass & Play with friends.

– 1 or 2 player

– 3 Different Controls.

– Spin / English Control.

– 10 Characters to choose from.

– 3 AI Difficulty Levels.

– 10 Table Colors.

– 10 Table Patterns.

– 6 Cues to choose from.

– Realistic Physics.

– Stunning 3D graphics.

– GameCenter Support.

– Relaxing Musics. A Big Thanks to everyone for downloading Real Pool 3D.

Mathematical Run

Normally $0.99.

Learn math by playing! A very simple and addictive game to learn and revise the math. Suitable for all ages – specially for children of primary school – with different levels of difficulty to cater for the different levels of school education.

AllPass Pro

Normally $0.99.

AllPass is an app that keeps all your vital information in one secure vault. • Quick opening of data using Touch ID

• Store your logins, credit cards, identities, and secure notes

• Log in to websites without having to remember any of your passwords

• Fill credit cards and identities without typing

• Quickly access your most used items using Favorites and History

• Fast search to find what you need

• Support Folders for better file organization.You can select a template for any folder to create records as fast as possible

• Unlimited number of databases

• Encrypts all your data using best and most reliable AES 256-bit encryption

• All protection mechanism is offline on your device only

• Auto-lock protects your vault even if your device is lost or stolen

• Syncs securely with your other iOS devices

• Backup & Restore your data via iCloud, Mail or iTunes

• Export and import via Mail, iTunes and CSV text files

• 180 icons to personalize your records

• 5 standard templates for fast data entry with the ability to create or edit custom templates with unlimited fields

• Integration with iOS

• Optimized for all types of devices and screen resolutions Choose the AllPass for storing important information and your digital life will become more comfortable and safe. Also available a free version with In-App Purchases

VisualX – After Camera Effects

Normally $1.99.

Visual will help take your photos from average to outstanding in mere moments. Crop, splash, adjust, rotate, draw, add text, add filters and hordes of effects then export in full size or to the usual social media suspects. “Easily fix your photos with Visual” ~ Product Hunt “Visual photo editor is high performance image editing software” ~ Applion.jp “Visual will help take your photos from average to outstanding in mere moments” ~ AppAdvice.com “Visual photo editor is all in one photo editor” ~ newmobilelife.com “Photo Editor with many filtering tools and effects. Covering virtually all aspects of dressing. Whether it’s adjusting the light, adjusting the white effect, attaching a sticker, writing a picture, cutting or blurring pictures. It can be done easily through tools that are arranged in a neat manner” ~ Thai.co

_______________________________________________ KEY FEATURES :- ●Filters

Choose from dozens of breathtaking filters and effects to completely change your image ●Stunning Effects

Choose from a perfectly categorized collection of stunning effects such as Spot, Bloom & Gloom to easily make your photos stand out! ●Beautiful Text

Simply add beautiful text to your photos with many artistic fonts to choose from. Express yourself, with the most perfectly designed text editing tool for your phone ●Emoji

Add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life! ●Tone Curve

It is a powerful tool that can be used to make advanced tonal adjustments on your image. ●Sharpen

Makes the detail in your photo appear sharper and more defined. Push the slider slowly and be careful not to over-sharpen. ●Saturation

Controls the vibrancy of the colors in your photo. Increase saturation to make the colors more vibrant, or decrease it to make them less vibrant. ●Fade

Washes out shadows and gives your photo a faded or vintage look ●Draw

Draw on your photo with any color you want ●Color Splash

Selectively remove and replace color with Splash ●Crop Options

– Flip, rotate, and straighten crooked photos

-Perspective: vary the photo as if taken from a different angle

-Transform your photos with our rotating tool, vertical and horizontal flipping tools, and straightening. ●Simple Sharing

Share your favorite photos with your friends in just 1 tap! Our simple sharing features, allows you to post your pics to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or whatever social network you use, faster than ever!

yourSudoku

Normally $2.99.

Sudoku (数独), originally called Number Place is a logic-based, combinatorial number-placement puzzle. This app offer over 10000 sudoku game, it is enough for you to play forever. We special offer 100+ entry level sudoku game, for you to learn how to play sudoku.

And it also has 1000+ master level sudoku game, if you feel normal level game is not enough challenging.

Hockey Lights for Philips Hue

Normally $2.99.

Hockey Lights uses Philips Hue Lights to create an immersive experience when your favorite team scores, just like it would be if you were at the game. NOTE: This app no longer requires having a Philips Hue bridge and entertainment lighting to use. If there is no bridge the horns will still be available using the my teams play button or the Apple Watch. Live goal scoring updates will trigger the lights and/or Horn depending on your setup. If you are connected to a bridge and the lights are not working make sure you have an Entertainment selection set in the Hockey Goal Smart Lights settings. If you don’t have Hue Lights go out and get them, it really makes you feel like you’re at the game. – Choose from all NHL teams

– Each team has its own goal horn / song and light show.

– Live scoring updates where horn and lights will trigger automatically when one of your favorite teams scores. Note: Goal triggers will occur between 20-30 seconds after a goal is scored. If you are watching the game live, pausing the game for 20-30 seconds will give you a more real-time goal effect. App must be running in the background for goals to trigger.

– Team colors will be shown after the horn completes with the option to set your own hue scene.

– Great for goal notifications for other teams you follow.

– Trigger the lights and horn in the app, or the on the Apple Watch.

– Turn off lights and / or sound by team.

– You can send the goal horn throughout the house with Airplay 2 and bluetooth

– Apple Watch app – Now you can trigger a team goal right from the watch.

– Rich Notifications – When team scores a goal that exists in myTeams a notification will be sent with the team that scored, the goal scorer, assists by, current score, and current period.

– Apple Watch notifications support.

Zaptiye

Normally $0.99.

– Open World Crime fighting in the city of Constantinople in 19th century. Delightful open world environment with different types of quests, pedestrians, criminals, horses, and allies. – Role Playing Develop your character with lots of items, guns, armors, and skills. Fight against theft, creeds, gangs, and assassins in Istanbul. Collect money and experience points as you progress, and spend them in a way that your character suits you. Protect the Order of the Ottoman. – Storyline and Side quests Roam around the city to gather intel on main quest missions, test yourself in challenging parkours on the rooftops, clear each territory from bandits and outlaws. – Firearms and knives Use different types of revolvers to shoot down your enemies, or choose a silent approach, go undercover and assassinate your enemies with knife throwing, or melee attacks. – Vehicles and Horse riding Different autonomous vehicles roam around the map, and rideable horses can be found on the streets. You may choose to spend your experience points to learn horse riding skills to trample enemies, and even fire while riding fast. – Informative Map Your map shows missions, vehicles, shops, places, roads and passages in the city. You can put marks on your map and then follow the compass through the destination. – Historical Atmosphere The game takes place in 19th century, the age of the great Sultan Abdulhamid of the Ottoman Empire. Just before the World War 1. Characters, costumes, historical places, and the architecture will take you to the past.

