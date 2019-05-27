iPhone 11 tipped to support dual Bluetooth audio connections

Apple will unveil a trio of new iPhones in September, which are likely to look a lot like their predecessors when it comes to the notch. The iPhone 11 phones are going to pack the same all-screen design that Apple introduced back in 2018, complete with Face ID functionality. The rear sides of the phones will see the main change, as each of the three phones will feature an extra camera lens, according to recent reports. We’re looking at triple cameras for the iPhone XS and XS Max successor, while the iPhone 11R is tipped to receive a dual-lens main shooter. Hardware upgrades are also expected for the new phones, including a new processor generation that should further improve the phone’s speed and power efficiency, although we don’t have any specifics at this time. A new report from Asia also claims the new iPhones will also get better Bluetooth that will support dual audio streams.



If you’ve ever wanted to send audio to multiple Bluetooth devices from your iPhone, you’ll soon be able to do that, Japanese-language blog Macotoakara claims.

It might not be a must-have feature for most users, but others will surely want to take advantage of it. Connecting two pairs of AirPods simultaneously to the same iPhone might be useful in several scenarios. Similarly, some people may want to send audio to different devices in other instances, like connecting the phone both to your car system and a Bluetooth headset.

The feature isn’t new, as it’s already available on a range of Android smartphones from Samsung and Huawei that already ship with Bluetooth 5.0 support. Assuming the report is right, it’ll be interesting to see whether Apple will bring dual Bluetooth audio to older iPhones that already support Bluetooth 5.0 technology, including the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and iPhone XS.

That said, there’s no way to confirm this iPhone 11 rumor at this point. After all, it’s all based on sources from the supply stream, and they’re not always right.