This was everyone’s favorite moment from Sunday night’s ‘Game of Thrones’ documentary

It’s been a week now since Game of Thrones took its final bow with a controversial series finale, but there’s still another week to go before HBO has to face its first truly Thrones-free Sunday night. That’s because the network gave us a parting gift of sorts on Sunday night via Game of Thrones: The Last Watch — a two-hour behind-the-scenes look at the making of the series’ eighth and final season.

Among the interest tidbits served up during the documentary was one particular detail that wasn’t really made clear during the third episode, titled The Long Night, featuring the harrowing battle for Winterfell. Sunday night’s doc showed us how Arya managed to get herself into position to shank the Night King, with Thrones writer Bryan Cogman explaining during a table read that Arya “vaults off a pile of dead Wights” to leap through the air and get herself close enough to stab the fearsome king of the undead.

Twitter, meanwhile, quickly became flooded with reactions to one of the seminal moments of the documentary — the moment during a table read when Kit Harington seems to bury his head in his hands after learning for the first time that Jon Snow will kill Daenerys Targaryen during the final episode of Season 8.

Likewise, Emilia Clarke can be seen (in the GIF below) making a shocked face as she learns of the big twist, as well:

Thrones fans who haven’t checked out The Last Watch yet will definitely enjoy it as a fitting and affectionate goodbye to one of the most-anticipated seasons of television in recent memory. It’s full of interesting nuggets like those above, and others — such as introducing viewers to the production staffer who was supposed to watch over the beautiful Daenerys wig that Emilia wears.

For the documentary, British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay was on hand filming the cast and crew for a year during the Season 8 shoots in Ireland and Croatia, among other locales. The final episode of the series aired May 19, and it smashed every ratings record in HBO history.