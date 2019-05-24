Apple releases iOS 12.3.1 with several key bug fixes

On the heels of releasing iOS 12.3 earlier this month that brought some major changes like a refreshed TV app, Apple has just released version 12.3.1 of its mobile OS that mostly features some fixes to correct bugs related to iMessage as well as making VoLTE calls.

According to the release notes, the update:

Fixes an issue that could prevent making or receiving VoLTE calls

Fixes issues in Messages that could cause messages from unknown senders to appear in your conversation list even though Filter Unknown Senders is enabled

Fixes an issue that could prevent the Report Junk link from appearing in Messages threads from unknown senders

If you want to update your device to iOS 12.3 now, you can do so by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update on your device and tapping “Download and Install” at the bottom of the page. You can also apply the update through iTunes by connecting your iOS device to a computer.

iOS 12.3 arrived a couple of months after the debut of 12.2, which kicked off the iPhone maker’s push to generate new subscription businesses around services like Apple News+. As a reminder, WWDC 2019 is coming up in just a few weeks, which means today’s update could be one of the last iOS 12 releases we’ll see before Apple shows off iOS 13, which everyone is expecting to get a look at during the developer event.

Following the conference, we could then be in store for an iOS 12.4 release possibly later this summer, since version 13 would most likely be out this fall in tandem with the release of new iPhone models.