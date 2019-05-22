With 2019 nearly halfway over (yes, you read that right), Netflix is giving subscribers something to cheer about with yet another month of exciting content, including returning original series like Jessica Jones, Dope, Aggretsuko, Dark, and Black Mirror, to name a few. We’re also getting a ton of great licensed content, highlighted by the likes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Dark Knight, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Personally, the Neon Genesis Evangelion series is my most anticipated addition of the month, as I’ve been waiting for a good reason to finally delve into the celebrated and controversial anime. But there’s plenty for everyone this month, so take a look and see what all the streaming service has in store for June.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for June 2019 below:

Streaming June 1st

50/50

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Arthdal Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Batman Begins

Cabaret

Carrie

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Dynasty: Season 2

Good Night, and Good Luck

Gran Torino

Life in the Doghouse

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Magic Mike

Network

Oh, Ramona! — NETFLIX FILM

Platoon

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz

Satan & Adam

Small Soldiers

The Dark Knight

The Phantom of the Opera

The Space Between Us

What a Girl Wants

Streaming June 3rd

Documentary Now!: Season 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Streaming June 4th

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 5th

A Silent Voice

Black Mirror: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Streaming June 6th

Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM

Todos lo saben

Streaming June 7th

Streaming June 8th

Berlin, I Love You

Streaming June 11th

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

Streaming June 12th

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 13th

Streaming June 14th

Streaming June 15th

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15

Streaming June 16th

Cop Car

Streaming June 17th

The Missing: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 18th

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Big Kill

Streaming June 19th

Beats — NETFLIX FILM

The Edge of Democracy — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 20th

Le Chant du Loup — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 21st

Streaming June 24th

Forest of Piano: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming June 25th

Mike Epps: Only One Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 26th

The Golem

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The Zookeeper

Streaming June 27th

Answer for Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 28th

Streaming June 29th

Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

Streaming June 30th

Madam Secretary: Season 5

Keeping reading for the full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in June below:

Leaving June 1st

An Extremely Goofy Movie

Apollo 13

Cold in July

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians

Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2

Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story

Doom

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves

I Am Legend

In the Army Now

Inspector Gadget 2

Jason X

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

My Bloody Valentine

Playing It Cool

Pretty in Pink

Reindeer Games

Stargate

Terminator Salvation

The Bone Collector

The Constant Gardener

Leaving June 4th

District 9

Leaving June 5th

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Leaving June 6th

The Soloist

Leaving June 14th

Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4

I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1

I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1

Mother

Leaving June 15th

Apocalypse Now

Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things

National Lampoon’s Van Wilder

The Pianist

Leaving June 16th

Death Race

Leaving June 24th

Disney’s Mulan 2

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of June. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this repeatedly.