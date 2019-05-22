Jacob Siegal
With 2019 nearly halfway over (yes, you read that right), Netflix is giving subscribers something to cheer about with yet another month of exciting content, including returning original series like Jessica Jones, Dope, Aggretsuko, Dark, and Black Mirror, to name a few. We’re also getting a ton of great licensed content, highlighted by the likes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Dark Knight, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Personally, the Neon Genesis Evangelion series is my most anticipated addition of the month, as I’ve been waiting for a good reason to finally delve into the celebrated and controversial anime. But there’s plenty for everyone this month, so take a look and see what all the streaming service has in store for June.

Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for June 2019 below:

Streaming June 1st

  • 50/50
  • A.I. Artificial Intelligence
  • Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
  • Arthdal Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Batman Begins
  • Cabaret
  • Carrie
  • Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
  • Dynasty: Season 2
  • Good Night, and Good Luck
  • Gran Torino
  • Life in the Doghouse
  • Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
  • Magic Mike
  • Network
  • Oh, Ramona!NETFLIX FILM
  • Platoon
  • Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
  • Satan & Adam
  • Small Soldiers
  • The Dark Knight
  • The Phantom of the Opera
  • The Space Between Us
  • What a Girl Wants

Streaming June 3rd

Streaming June 4th

  • Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 5th

Streaming June 6th

Streaming June 7th

Streaming June 8th

  • Berlin, I Love You

Streaming June 11th

  • Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

Streaming June 12th

Streaming June 13th

Streaming June 14th

Streaming June 15th

  • Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15

Streaming June 16th

  • Cop Car

Streaming June 17th

  • The Missing: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 18th

  • Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
  • Big Kill

Streaming June 19th

  • BeatsNETFLIX FILM
  • The Edge of Democracy — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 20th

  • Le Chant du Loup — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming June 21st

Streaming June 24th

Streaming June 25th

  • Mike Epps: Only One Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 26th

  • The Golem
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • The Zookeeper

Streaming June 27th

  • Answer for Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming June 28th

Streaming June 29th

  • Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5

Streaming June 30th

  • Madam Secretary: Season 5

Keeping reading for the full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in June below:

Leaving June 1st

  • An Extremely Goofy Movie
  • Apollo 13
  • Cold in July
  • Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
  • Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2
  • Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
  • Doom
  • Freddy vs. Jason
  • Friday the 13th
  • Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
  • I Am Legend
  • In the Army Now
  • Inspector Gadget 2
  • Jason X
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 1
  • Kill Bill: Vol. 2
  • Legally Blonde
  • Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
  • My Bloody Valentine
  • Playing It Cool
  • Pretty in Pink
  • Reindeer Games
  • Stargate
  • Terminator Salvation
  • The Bone Collector
  • The Constant Gardener

Leaving June 4th

  • District 9

Leaving June 5th

  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Leaving June 6th

  • The Soloist

Leaving June 14th

  • Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
  • I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1
  • I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1
  • Mother

Leaving June 15th

  • Apocalypse Now
  • Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
  • National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
  • The Pianist

Leaving June 16th

  • Death Race

Leaving June 24th

  • Disney’s Mulan 2

That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of June. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this repeatedly.

