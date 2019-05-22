With 2019 nearly halfway over (yes, you read that right), Netflix is giving subscribers something to cheer about with yet another month of exciting content, including returning original series like Jessica Jones, Dope, Aggretsuko, Dark, and Black Mirror, to name a few. We’re also getting a ton of great licensed content, highlighted by the likes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Dark Knight, and Ralph Breaks the Internet.
Personally, the Neon Genesis Evangelion series is my most anticipated addition of the month, as I’ve been waiting for a good reason to finally delve into the celebrated and controversial anime. But there’s plenty for everyone this month, so take a look and see what all the streaming service has in store for June.
Check out all of the arrivals and departures on Netflix’s streaming service for June 2019 below:
Streaming June 1st
- 50/50
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
- Arthdal Chronicles — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Batman Begins
- Cabaret
- Carrie
- Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
- Dynasty: Season 2
- Good Night, and Good Luck
- Gran Torino
- Life in the Doghouse
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- Magic Mike
- Network
- Oh, Ramona! — NETFLIX FILM
- Platoon
- Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
- Satan & Adam
- Small Soldiers
- The Dark Knight
- The Phantom of the Opera
- The Space Between Us
- What a Girl Wants
Streaming June 3rd
- Documentary Now!: Season 3
- Malibu Rescue: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming June 4th
- Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 5th
- A Silent Voice
- Black Mirror: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Streaming June 6th
- Alles ist gut — NETFLIX FILM
- Todos lo saben
Streaming June 7th
- 3%: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Belmonte
- The Black Godfather — NETFLIX FILM
- The Chef Show — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Designated Survivor: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Elisa & Marcela — NETFLIX FILM
- I Am Mother — NETFLIX FILM
- Pachamama — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Rock My Heart — NETFLIX FILM
- Super Monsters Monster Pets — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tales of the City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 8th
- Berlin, I Love You
Streaming June 11th
- Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet
Streaming June 12th
- Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 13th
- The 3rd Eye 2 — NETFLIX FILM
- Jinn — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Kakegurui xx — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming June 14th
- Aggretsuko: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
- The Alcàsser Murders — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Awake: The Million Dollar Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Charité at War — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Cinderella Pop — NETFLIX FILM
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 5
- Leila — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Life Overtakes Me — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Marlon: Season 2
- Murder Mystery — NETFLIX FILM
- Unité 42 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 15th
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 15
Streaming June 16th
- Cop Car
Streaming June 17th
- The Missing: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 18th
- Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Big Kill
Streaming June 19th
- Beats — NETFLIX FILM
- The Edge of Democracy — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 20th
- Le Chant du Loup — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming June 21st
- Ad Vitam — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Bolívar — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Casketeers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Confession Tapes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Dark: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The End of Evangelion
- EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²
- Girls Incarcerated: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- GO! Live Your Way: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil — NETFLIX FILM
- La misma sangre — NETFLIX FILM
- Mr. Iglesias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Neon Genesis Evangelion
- Shooter: Season 3
Streaming June 24th
- Forest of Piano: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming June 25th
- Mike Epps: Only One Mike — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 26th
- The Golem
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- The Zookeeper
Streaming June 27th
- Answer for Heaven — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 28th
- 20th Century Women
- 7SEEDS — NETFLIX ANIME
- Dope: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Exhibit A — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Instant Hotel: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Motown Magic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Paquita Salas: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Chosen One — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming June 29th
- Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 & 5
Streaming June 30th
- Madam Secretary: Season 5
Keeping reading for the full list of movies, shows and specials being removed from Netflix next month. You can also watch a short video featuring some of the highlights coming to the service in June below:
Leaving June 1st
- An Extremely Goofy Movie
- Apollo 13
- Cold in July
- Disney’s 101 Dalmatians
- Disney’s The Fox and the Hound 2
- Disney’s The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story
- Doom
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th
- Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
- I Am Legend
- In the Army Now
- Inspector Gadget 2
- Jason X
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Legally Blonde
- Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
- My Bloody Valentine
- Playing It Cool
- Pretty in Pink
- Reindeer Games
- Stargate
- Terminator Salvation
- The Bone Collector
- The Constant Gardener
Leaving June 4th
- District 9
Leaving June 5th
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Leaving June 6th
- The Soloist
Leaving June 14th
- Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
- I Own Australia’s Best Home: Season 1
- I Own Britain’s Best Home: Season 1
- Mother
Leaving June 15th
- Apocalypse Now
- Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things
- National Lampoon’s Van Wilder
- The Pianist
Leaving June 16th
- Death Race
Leaving June 24th
- Disney’s Mulan 2
That’s everything you need to know about Netflix in the month of June. As always, we’ll be back every Sunday with weekly lists of all the arrivals and departures, so you don’t have to scroll through this repeatedly.