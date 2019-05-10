Bloomberg: Three new iPhone 11 models coming with reverse charging, big camera upgrades

We’re still several months out from the unveiling of Apple’s next smartphones, but Bloomberg is out today with a new report detailing the three iPhone models the Cupertino company apparently has in store for later this year. According to Bloomberg, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has already begun production of the A13 processor that will power the 2019 iPhone models.

The report goes on to note that all three iPhone models released this year will come equipped with the A13 chip, with faster speeds and better battery life. But the reporters also provided some additional details about the new phones, confirming many of the rumors and reports that have been floating around the internet.

First and foremost, the three 2019 iPhone models — successors to the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR — are said to look similar to the current models. They will also each gain an additional camera — three on the back of the iPhone XS and XS Max sequels, and two on the rear of the iPhone XR follow-up.

The report adds that the third camera on the XS and XS Max sequels will have an ultra wide-angle lens for “larger and more detailed photos.” It will also allow for increased zoom, and Apple is reportedly working on an auto-correction feature for its camera app as well to add people back into photos when they’ve been cut out.

Gurman and Wu also claim that Apple is working on a feature that will allow iPhone users to charge AirPods and other devices on the back of the new models (reverse wireless charging). This is a feature that Samsung introduced on its Galaxy S10 series of handsets, so it was only a matter of time before Apple caught up.

Finally, Bloomberg reports that the upcoming XS and XS Max successors will be “about half a millimeter thicker” than their predecessors, and confirms that the camera array will be contained in a small square in the top left.