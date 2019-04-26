Okay seriously, the Thanos Easter egg in Google search right now is amazing

The actual Avengers: Endgame premier was this past Monday and the movie was released in certain international markets over the course of the week. In fact, even though today marks the official release date for Avengers: Endgame, it debut in theaters all across the country last night. Still, April 26th marks the movie’s official release date, and Google has something special in store for Marvel fans to celebrate the occasion. Oh, and don’t worry because it doesn’t involve any Avengers: Endgame spoilers, and you also won’t find any spoilers in this post.

Avengers: Endgame was the most hotly anticipated movie of 2019. Heck, it might have been the most hotly anticipated movie of the decade. Avengers: Infinity War was the biggest Marvel movie yet and it ended with the what may very well have been most incredible cliffhanger in the history of cinema. With a snap of his fingers at the end of Infinity War, Thanos instantly wiped out half of all life in the known universe. With their team decimated and the remaining heroes reeling from the loss, they must now figure out how to defeat Thanos and undo all that damage in Avengers: Endgame.

But let’s forget about all that for a moment.

The snap was the climax of the first 11 years of Marvel movies — it all led up to that moment. In order to celebrate Endgame’s release and pay homage to the snap, Google has an amazing Easter egg that Marvel fans are going to absolutely love. We’re not going to spoil it. Instead, we’re just going to tell you to go to google.com, search the word “Thanos,” and then find the Infinity Gauntlet in the card on the right-hand side of the page. Now, click it and enjoy.