Latest Pixel 3a leak reveals a new color option we’ve never seen before

If you’re passionate about Android phones, you probably know by now that Google is about to unveil a brand new Pixel phone, but it won’t be the exciting Pixel 4 you might be looking forward to. Before that phone is made official this fall, Google will launch the Pixel 3a series featuring two cheaper versions of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL that went on sale back in October. We know exactly when these new Pixel phones are coming, and we now have more press renders for you including a brand new color that Google has never used before on any of its devices.

Well-known leaker Evan Blass recently posted an image on Twitter showing the Pixel 3a, the smaller of the two upcoming cheap Pixel phones.

Google Pixel 3a pic.twitter.com/WFb1bfvlK9 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 24, 2019

He followed up on that leak on Friday with a new image that shows the phone in purple. Also of note is the power button, which gets a new yellow accent color. Comparatively, the white version of the phone (above) has an orange power button.

This is a shade of barely purple if you will, which lines up perfectly with Google’s previous color names for Pixel phones which included “Not Pink” and “Kinda Blue.” The purple color doesn’t have an official name, but Google will reveal it soon enough.

Google partnered with Marvel for an Avengers: Endgame Pixel promotion and released a fun Pixel 3 TV ad featuring scenes from Infinity War and Endgame. Back then, Google teased that a hardware announcement was for May 7th, which coincides with the first day of Google’s I/O 2019 event.

It’s not like Google had to tease the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, as we’ve known everything about these handsets for months. The 3a phones are mid-range devices intended to appeal to Android fans looking for more affordable Pixel hardware. That means they’re not the new high-end Pixel flagships many people are waiting for, both when it comes to specs and build quality. The good news for people who miss Google’s more affordable Nexus phones, however, is that they won’t solely target emerging markets, as the Pixel 3a phones are expected to launch in North American and European markets as well.