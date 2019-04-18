New Galaxy S10 update brings a Night Mode camera feature to compete with the Pixel 3

A few days ago, a well-known gadget leaker said that Samsung would bring a dedicated “Night Mode” to the Galaxy S10 camera app in April or May, and it looks like Samsung is ready to deliver. The updated camera experience is bundled with the April 2019 security update, which means you’re going to get it soon. For the time being, however, the update is only available in Switzerland.

Smartphone makers have been improving low-light photography in recent years, with Google’s Pixel 3 and Huawei’s newest P and Mate series phone being among the leading devices when it comes to low-light photography. It was only a matter of time until Samsung and others followed suit.

The new camera update currently rolling out must be good news to Galaxy S10 owners who take plenty of photos in low-light environments. The Galaxy S10 already shipped with a “Bright Night” feature baked right into the camera app, but as SamMobile explains, it was up to the phone to decide when to take long exposure shots. The feature was somewhat annoying as you needed extreme dark conditions for the phone to enable it. It also didn’t work nearly as well as Google’s Night Sight feature in its Pixel phones.

Well-known leaker Ice Universe was the one who said a few days ago that a Night Mode was coming to the Galaxy S10 phones.

Samsung is redesigning the camera "Night" mode for the Galaxy S10 series. This option is isolated, just like the Video, Pro independent mode. In addition, the camera algorithm has also been updated, this major update will be launched in April or May. pic.twitter.com/fQddhkENUq — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) April 12, 2019

After the software update, you’ll find a separate Night Mode in the camera app that will let you take Bright Night shots whenever you want it — this screenshot from the camera app proves the new Night Mode is real. It’s unclear at this time if the new dedicated mode also brings any performance improvements with it.

Image Source: SamMobile

Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 update will gradually roll out in all markets where the Galaxy S10 is sold. You can also manually check for updates in the Settings app and install the update manually once it shows up.