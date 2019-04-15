New leak might reveal the prices of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL

Google will launch an affordable Pixel 3a series well before the Pixel 4 is official, and we’ve known this for several months now. What we still don’t know is how much the Pixel 3a phones will cost or when they’ll be launched. With Google I/O right around the corner, it makes sense to assume the handsets will soon be available to order. And now we have a brand new Pixel 3a price leak that delivers both good and bad news.

A Redditor posted a photo showing the alleged Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL (which carry the code names “Bonito” and “Sargo,” respectively) prices for Canada. They come in at CAD 649.99 and CAD 799.99, which are carrier prices for the two handsets, or anywhere from CAD 30-100 more expensive than Google’s price:

Image Source: Reddit

If accurate, then the phones will cost CAD 549.99 and CAD 699.99 from Google, respectively, in the best case scenario. Comparatively, the Pixel 3 starts at CAD 1,000, so the Pixel 3a would be nearly half that. Add carrier deals, and you might walk away with an even cheaper Google handset.

The bad news here is that the Pixel 3a is not an affordable flagship. Google isn’t all of a sudden returning to the Nexus phone philosophy. You’d be better off looking for a Pixel 3 deal, of which we’ve seen plenty, rather than going for the Pixel 3a. That’s because the Pixel 3a will pack mid-range specs compared to the Pixel 3.

For a similar price (CAD 720) you could snag one of the best Android phones of 2018: The OnePlus 6T, which features the same flagship processor as the Pixel 3. By the time the Pixel 3a launches, OnePlus might also unveil the OnePlus 7 series. The cheapest OnePlus 7 might still end up being a better deal, not to mention that the OnePlus 6T’s price should also drop in the coming months.

The good news, on the other hand, is that Google will bring the more affordable Pixel 3a series to Western markets, including North America, if this leak is legitimate. That means it might also hit US and European stores once Google is ready to launch it. And some carriers might further discount the price. Also, every time Google cuts the Pixel 3 price, it will likely also offer deals on the Pixel 3a phones.