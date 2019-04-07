Everything new coming to Netflix this week, and everything leaving (week of Apr. 7)

It’s not often that the departures from Netflix are more noteworthy than the arrivals, but that might be the case this week as the entire animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars series is taking its leave from the streaming service. Though the movies that covered this time period in the Star Wars saga were rightly maligned, the Cartoon Network series was shockingly good. Hopefully it’ll pop back up on Disney+ later this year (or whenever it launches).

The biggest addition of the month might be You vs. Wild, which is a spinoff of sorts on Man vs. Wild in which you make decisions for host Bear Grylls and guide him on an adventure. It will be interesting to see if this generates as much buzz as Bandersnatch, which was Netflix’s first major foray into interactive storytelling.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix arrivals and departures for the week of April 7th, 2019:

Arrivals

Tuesday, April 9th

Wednesday, April 10th

New Girl: Season 7

You vs. Wild — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Thursday, April 11th

Black Summer — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Friday, April 12th

Departures

Sunday, April 7th

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Saturday, April 13th

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

We’ll be back next week with another full slate of shows, movies, and specials coming and going from the streaming service. In the meantime, check out the complete lists of arriving content and departing content.