‘Captain Marvel’ is the seventh Marvel film to hit $1 billion at the box office

It was only a matter of time, and now the 21st addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has passed an earnings milestone everyone knew it would reach eventually. Captain Marvel is now the seventh MCU title to surpass $1 billion at the global box office, a feat it’s been able to achieve thanks mostly to its reception outside the US.

According to a breakdown of its earnings so far, the Brie Larson-led blockbuster has raked in $358 million in North America box office receipts since its release on March 8. Overseas, however, the film has earned a whopping $645 million.

Captain Marvel’s earnings mean the 21 overall films in the MCU have now grossed a collective $18.5 billion. This is also Disney’s 18th film to pass the $1 billion mark — all of it a noteworthy achievement in and of itself, but all the more so given that this origin story that details how Carol Danvers became a superhero was targeted early on by Internet trolls.

About that online harassment, Bloomberg noted in a recent piece that Disney — and especially Larson herself — was ready for it. When online critics questioned whether Larson could pull off playing the all-powerful Captain Marvel, for example, one way she responded was by posting her workout videos on Instagram. In one, she could be seen pushing a 5,000 Jeep.

Other MCU films that have likewise hit $1 billion at the global box office include Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, The Avengers, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Iron Man 3.

Audiences have already seen glimpses of the Avengers debut that Captain Marvel will make in the forthcoming Avengers: Endgame, which is set to arrive in theaters later this month, on April 26. As Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has already made clear, Captain Marvel is going to be at the “forefront” of the next chapter in the story of the Avengers, after the current heroes see their story come to a close in Endgame and new heroes step in to take their place. And, of course it should go without saying, Endgame will quickly join the ranks of the $1 billion club after its release, as well.