New ‘Game of Thrones’ footage may hint at the death of a fan favorite character in season 8

The Game of Thrones season 8 leaks, cast interviews and snippets of new footage keep trickling out in advance of the April 14 premiere that’s now less than two weeks away. And while it’s easy to over-analyze every new scene that comes our way, the latest clips certainly have everyone talking. For good reason.

For starters, in the spate of newly released clips which you can see at the bottom of this post and which offer on the briefest of new footage, among the things we see is Jon Snow and Arya Stark reunited at Winterfell. At one point, Jaime Lannister declares the obvious, relative to the dire state of things now that the Army of the Dead has breached the Wall: “This goes beyond loyalty, this is about survival.”

We also get glimpses of the Unsullied preparing to do battle, Varys looking up at what is presumably a dragon, Daenerys gazing into a fire as Jon Snow turns behind her and leaves (hmmm) — and in one snippet that’s got fans especially worried, we see the apparently frightened face of The Hound while he’s in the midst of what’s presumably the epic Episode 3 battle we’ve been promised.

We see his face right after getting a glimpse of Beric Dondarrion running while holding his flaming sword. Is he racing to save The Hound? Some viewers think so.

As a reminder, the series’ much-anticipated final season will consist of only six episodes, some of which will hit the 90-minute mark. It’s noteworthy not just for being the final season of one of the most heralded pop culture franchises of all time. Also in store for us is the longest consecutive battle sequence ever filmed, one that was so massive it took 11 weeks of all-night shooting in harsh conditions so the show’s crew could get everything just right.

Check out our earlier report for a rundown of the airdate for each of the season’s six episodes, with the last set for Sunday, May 19.

Meanwhile, here are the new clips that have just been released:





