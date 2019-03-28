Marvel Studios and Disney do everything they possibly can to prevent Avengers: Endgame spoilers from leaking. Try as they might, however, there are simply too many moving parts to keep everything secret. Hundreds of people had a hand in making the movie itself, and then there are plenty of partner companies involved with different aspects of the production and with marketing the movie. When you have that many people out there with inside information, some of it is bound to leak and there’s really nothing anyone can do to stop it.

With less than one month to go before Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters across the globe, we’ve seen some pretty big leaks over the past week. Two in particular stand out from the crowd. First, a leak from a Lego toy set confirmed a key part of Avengers 4’s plot, and we now know how the remaining heroes plan to defeat Thanos and perhaps even how they’ll undo all the deaths from the snap. The source of the second big leak isn’t quite as solid, be he might have spoiled the entire movie by providing details about key events in each of Avengers: Endgame’s three acts. It might be a while before we can confirm the details of that big leak, but the latest Endgame leak can be confirmed right away because it comes from someone who actually worked on the film. A big spoiler lies ahead, so don’t read any further if you’d rather not spoil the surprise.

We’re used to seeing actors from Marvel movies accidentally slip up and spill some key details. Even Samuel L. Jackson recently outed some previously unknown tidbits from Avengers: Endgame. This time around though, an actor you’ve never even heard of who worked on Avengers 4 is responsible for the latest leak. Why haven’t you heard of him? Because he has nothing to do with the version of the movie that will be released in the United States.

In a radio interview with MVS Noticias relayed by Spanish language blog Unocero, voice actor Sergio Zurita let loose a pretty major spoiler. Movies released in international markets are often dubbed in local languages, and Zurita reportedly voices Rocket Racoon in the Spanish language version of Avengers: Endgame.

We’ve seen countless hints that we’re in for some serious heartache in Endgame. We have a pretty good idea that all of the deaths caused by Thanos’s snap will ultimately be undone, but we also have a pretty good idea that bringing the dead back to life will require the Avengers to make some pretty big sacrifices. Rumor has it that at least one main character will die at some point in the movie, and now we can confirm as much thanks to Zurita’s interview.

“I can tell you that the movie takes you from laughter to tears. A key character dies,” the actor said on air in a Spanish language interview that has been machine translated into English. “I can not say more… it’s too much. I do not know if I already said too much”

Sorry pal, but you definitely said too much.

As for which main character might die, we know that the two most likely candidates are Steve Rogers and Tony Stark. But Zurita also tossed out two more names over the course of the interview, the first being Rocket himself.

“The movie looks intense, good,” Zurita said. “Rocket is in another state of mind. Rocket is always angry and throwing a bullet and now Rocket is brooding. Moreover, there is a time when Rocket is so sad that he does not care to be told in certain ways that it bothers him that they always tell him.”

He continued, “There’s a dialogue between Rocket and… no, I think I can not say that anymore.”

The actor never really says anything that hints at Rocket actually perishing though, and we’re pretty confident that he’ll still be around for Guardians of the Galaxy 3. It’s the other name Zurita mentioned that has us really worried.

“There are irreversible things,” he noted during the interview. “Very interesting, very interesting what happens with Thor.”

Thor and Rocket became buddies in Infinity War, so these two comments could definitely be linked. Does Thor die? Is Rocket with him when he does? Avengers: Endgame marks the end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and we know that not all of the original Avengers will make it to Phase 4. Iron Man or Captain America seem much more likely to go considering all the things we’ve heard so far, but we also know that the Russo brothers love to shock their audiences. It seems like anyone and everyone is fair game in Avengers: Endgame, and we won’t know for certain who ends up being killed until the movie premieres on April 26th.