New details about Google’s upcoming mid-range Pixel model just leaked

Bit by bit, we’re learning new details about the long-rumored mid-range Google Pixel model that’s been the subject of speculation for almost a year now.

It seems that these next additions to Google’s reasonably successful Pixel line, which will reportedly be called the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, will be released in black, white and “iris” color finishes (with the latter looking like a mix between blue and purple). They’ll also be priced around 450 euros, or the equivalent of a little more than $500.

Those details come via a new report from WinFuture, which derived its details “from European online retailers” and which offered the caveat that that price estimate is not certain as of yet and should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, for comparison, the current Pixel 3 model which of course has better internals and sports more features than the 3a will no doubt carry, currently retails for $600.

The current rumored launch for this new mid-range model is sometime this spring in the US, another unconfirmed tidbit that comes via Android Police. Their reporting indicates the launch will be a Verizon exclusive.

The other detail that emerged today from these new leaks about the 3a model is the color, with WinFuture not shedding too much additional light there. However, one source confirmed the purple-ish additional color to 9to5Google, which noted that it’s referred to in certain documents by the “iris” moniker. We don’t know, however, if it will be an option for both models, or just one of the two.

The phones will apparently come with 64GB of internal storage, and a 5.6-inch OLED display on the 3a, while the 3a XL will have a 6-inch display. They’re also apparently going to shit with a 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and USB-C ports, along with headphone jacks and the presence of Android Pie.