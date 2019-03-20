Someone found the first of six Iron Thrones HBO hid around the world for ‘Game of Thrones’

Well, that didn’t take long. We told you on Monday about some of the novel promotions HBO is using to keep excitement high for the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, which premieres on April 14. Those promotions include encouraging fans to go on a quest #ForTheThrone by searching for six of the series’ signature Iron Thrones that HBO has hidden in far-flung locations around the world.

HBO posted a few 360-degree YouTube videos of the first hidden throne at https://www.forthethrone.com, which showed what appeared to be the throne hiding in a forest. Turns out, the mystery setting was an ancient wooded site in Gloucestershire, England, and it was found by these guys (who got a crown as a reward for their successful sleuthing):

Meanwhile, HBO is already teasing its next hidden throne, which has been squirreled away in the “North.” A vague reference, of course, but also one that’s highly relevant to Game of Thrones fans. Take a look for yourself and see if this locale looks familiar to you:

At the time of this writing, on Wednesday, HBO’s countdown clock on the “For the Throne” site shows that fans have 13 days left to find that second throne.

As we mentioned in our earlier piece, this “Quest” is part of HBO’s #ForTheThrone marketing effort in advance of the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones that’s also included the network’s encouragement for fans to “bleed” for the throne and to “create” for the throne.

About the former, HBO decided to use excitement about the series’ swan song to team up with the American Red Cross to host a “Bleed for the Throne” blood drive. In terms of the “Create for the Throne” element of this marketing push, HBO tapped 18 artists from around the world to reimagine 18 official show props — to see what they would “create,” in other words.

Separate from HBO’s effort along these lines, we’ll of course continue to cover all of the fresh details that keep trickling out about the final season of the show in advance of its premiere, which is fast shaping up to be one of the most anticipated conclusions to an entertainment franchise ever.