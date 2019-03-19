Bond fans — this is going to be a tough pill to swallow. Netflix is dumping not one, not two, but eleven James Bond movies next month, including Casino Royale, Goldfinger, and The Spy Who Loved Me. If you’re looking to get your spy fix in, you’ll need to do it before April, because they’re all being removed on the 1st.
Netflix will also be losing the entire Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, which, believe it or not, was actually a really solid entry into the Star Wars canon (unlike the prequel movies). Other tough losses include Billy Madison, I Love You, Man, Silver Linings Playbook, and all four seasons of Luther.
You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of April below:
Leaving April 1st
- American Pie
- Billy Madison
- Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3
- Casino Royale
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Goldfinger
- Happy Feet
- Happy Gilmore
- Heat
- I Love You, Man
- L.A. Confidential
- Live and Let Die
- Luther: Series 1-4
- Octopussy
- Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
- Seven
- Sex and the City: The Movie
- The Living Daylights
- The Man with the Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World Is Not Enough
- Wallander: Series 1-4
- You Only Live Twice
Leaving April 4th
- Raw
Leaving April 7th
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions
Leaving April 13th
- Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3
Leaving April 18th
- Silver Linings Playbook
