Bond fans — this is going to be a tough pill to swallow. Netflix is dumping not one, not two, but eleven James Bond movies next month, including Casino Royale, Goldfinger, and The Spy Who Loved Me. If you’re looking to get your spy fix in, you’ll need to do it before April, because they’re all being removed on the 1st.

Netflix will also be losing the entire Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, which, believe it or not, was actually a really solid entry into the Star Wars canon (unlike the prequel movies). Other tough losses include Billy Madison, I Love You, Man, Silver Linings Playbook, and all four seasons of Luther.

You can see the full list of Netflix streaming departures for the month of April below:

Leaving April 1st

American Pie

Billy Madison

Blue Mountain State: Seasons 1-3

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Gilmore

Heat

I Love You, Man

L.A. Confidential

Live and Let Die

Luther: Series 1-4

Octopussy

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Seven

Sex and the City: The Movie

The Living Daylights

The Man with the Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Wallander: Series 1-4

You Only Live Twice

Leaving April 4th

Raw

Leaving April 7th

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Seasons 1-5

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The Lost Missions

Leaving April 13th

Video Game High School: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 18th

Silver Linings Playbook

Now that you’ve seen everything that will be removed from the service over the next month, be sure to check out all of the new movies and TV shows being added to Netflix in April as well.