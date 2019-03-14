The second ‘Avengers: Endgame’ trailer was just released – watch it right here

It finally happened, folks: Marvel has released the second Avengers: Endgame on Thursday with just over a month to go until the fourth installment in the Avengers saga hits theaters. We were expecting the second trailer to drop soon after Captain Marvel, but we didn’t realize how quietly Marvel would release it on YouTube. The new clip follows the same script of the first one and that’s certainly understandable because Marvel can’t afford to deliver too many scenes from the film or it would spoil things. However, we do have plenty of new footage in the new trailer, including a massive revelation as well as a scene from the footage that Disney previewed a few days ago in private during its shareholders meeting.



We’re treated to scenes from previous Marvel movies, including the first Iron Man, Captain America: Civil War, Thor, and Infinity War, with Tony Stark, Peggy Carter, Thor, Natasha, doing the voice over. The moral of the story seems to be similar — we’ve been through a world of hurt, but we’re not giving up the fight “whatever it takes.”

We’re also treated to what appears an incredibly dark fighting sequence. Rocket, War Machine, Nebula, Ant-Man, and Captain America all seem to be part of the same fight. There’s plenty of smoke and fire in the background, but they appear to be on Earth given that Ant-Man uses a pencil to catapult himself towards the enemy. Cap’s fierce look is enough to tell us the fight might not be going in their favor, but they’re sure as hell not willing to give up.

The main revelations from the new trailer come right near the end of the clip, where we get to see the heroes in their new armor suits that have leaked time and again in the past few months. We’ve seen plenty of Endgame-based figurines and Lego sets all telling us the Avengers will wear white suits similar to Hank Pym’s, and it’s believed that they’ll use to go back in time via the Quantum Realm. Now we can finally confirm that those leaks were all the real deal. Captain America, Nebula, Ant-Man, Hawkeye, War Machine, Tony Stark, Black Widow, and probably Bruce Banner are all seen wearing the new suits in this second trailer.

The final scene of the trailer shows us Thor standing in front of Captain Marvel at the Avengers headquarters, summoning his hammer which whizzes past her. Carol doesn’t even flinch which makes Thor exclaim that he “likes this one.” If this sounds familiar, that’s because it’s the scene from a longer sequence that Disney showed to a select number of people last week. In other words, we can confirm that all of those leaks and spoilers are also genuine.