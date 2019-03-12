Spotify Premium subscribers now get Hulu’s ad-supported plan for free

If you subscribe to Spotify Premium, you now have access to Hulu for no extra cost. On Tuesday, Spotify announced that everyone with a Spotify Premium account can sign up for Hulu through their account free of charge, opening up the video streaming service’s ad-supported plan, which normally costs $5.99, to millions of users.

If you want to add free Hulu to your Spotify Premium subscription, you need to visit this page on Spotify’s website and click “GET STARTED” to initiate the process. If you already pay for the $12.99 Spotify Premium bundle which includes Hulu, you don’t have to do anything — the new price will automatically appear on your next bill. But if you pay for Hulu separately, you’ll need to cancel there and start over on Spotify instead to take advantage of the deal.

There are a few major restrictions worth noting before you dive in. First of all, subscribers with a family plan or on the premium for students tier are not eligible for free Hulu. Also, you can’t add any premium channels, including HBO and Showtime, to your plan. You are stuck with Hulu’s most basic ad-supported plan, and unless the Spotify deal is altered in the future, the only way to make changes to your plan is to sign up for Hulu through other methods.

Finally, Hulu says that the offer will only be available until June 10th, 2019, or while supplies last, so if you are paying for Spotify Premium and want to give Hulu a test run, be sure to sign up soon.