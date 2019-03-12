Marvel and Disney are both very secretive about their MCU films, trying to keep fans guessing until they go to theaters to see the latest flick in the series. That’s especially true for Avengers: Endgame, which will easily become Marvel’s top-grossing movie of all time. After all, it’s the epic conclusion of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As hard as Marvel and Disney try though, leaks are still bound to happen and there’s really nothing that can be done to completely stop them. This latest leak brings several spoilers, and it comes from the most unexpected place.

It wasn’t too long ago that Audi told the world Tony Stark would return to Earth in spite of being stranded in space with Nebula after the fight on Titan in Infinity War. That’s because Stark will get to drive the latest electric concept the carmaker created in Endgame, and the only way to do it is for Stark to return home. Since then, we also learned that Stark and Nebula would indeed arrive on Earth after their Titan adventure, thanks to footage from the movie that Disney showed to a select few people at the company’s shareholders meeting.

We’ve seen plenty of leaked toys from several manufacturers including Lego. The figurines and Lego sets are based on the events of Endgame, and they imply there’s going to be time travel in the upcoming movie. This brings us to a new set of leaked images that show new Coke cans created to help promote Avengers: Endgame. You can see them in the images below, which were posted on MCU Cosmic and Reddit.

Image Source: MCU Cosmic

In the leaked images we see Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Captain Marvel all suited up for battle. The images show a Steve Rogers with no beard wearing the Captain America suit, Bruce Banner hulking out again, as well as Natasha rocking red hair as opposed to the blonde hairstyle from trailers and the Captain Marvel credits scene. The hairstyle change is also a suggestion that the main action in Endgame will take place sometime after Wakanda, and it hints that time travel might be in store. And yes, Hawkeye is back too.

Some of these are minor spoilers — that Rogers is Captain America again, that Hulk comes out of hiding, and that Hawkeye is back — but they’re spoilers nonetheless. After all, Coca Cola partnered with Marvel to make these cans and the information they present has to be relevant to the movie. The Russo brothers dismissed toy leaks a few weeks ago, saying they may be based on concepts that are no longer part of the film. I’m not sure you can say the same thing about these Coke cans.

That said, unlike Lego toy sets that provide more context for the spoilers, all we have here are images of the heroes and some villains. The second set of cans also feature Ant-Man and Rocket Raccoon, as well as Thanos. These cans were found in Brazil:

Image Source: Reddit