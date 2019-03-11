Last week, Disney showed brand new footage from Avengers: Endgame during its shareholders meeting, revealing quite a few spoilers for Avengers 4 in the process. It turns out that the people who saw the scene have even more details to spill about what will happen in the upcoming Avengers movie. If you want to avoid spoilers, now’s the time to close this page so you can avoid the following details from Endgame.

Last week we learned that the Avengers are so eager to fight Thanos again that they’ll go searching for him in the universe as soon as Captain Marvel arrives on Earth, and as soon as Tony Stark and Nebula return. We already know from the Captain Marvel credits scenes that she’ll return to Earth shortly after the snap, and she’ll appear out of the blue at the Avengers compound just as they try to decipher the mystery of the pager that Nick Fury left behind.

We have no idea how Tony Stark and Nebula return to Earth, but the clip that Disney showed makes it clear they will indeed come back home. Nebula is very important to the story, and it looks like she knows where Thanos is hiding. Scott Ladewig, the same person who provided a detailed description of the new Endgame footage, is now back with more details about Nebula’s lines:

SPOILER WARNING Avengers: Endgame Nebula had a few lines that I didn't mention from the Avengers scene we saw at the shareholders meeting. I'm using quotation marks, but the words may not be exact. Steve, Natasha, etc al., are at HQ trying to figure out how to find Thanos. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 10, 2019

SPOILER WARNING Avengers: Endgame We hear Nebula say "I know where he is." and the scene shifts and she steps out of the shadow and comes forward. She says "While he was perfecting me, he'd talk about where he (we?) would go when it was all finished." — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 10, 2019

SPOILER WARNING Avengers: Endgame Nebula goes on to say "Even disassembled I wanted to please him, so I would ask 'Father, where will we go?' and his answer was always the same." She then mentions a name or a word, but I didn't catch what exactly it was. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 10, 2019

SPOILER WARNING Avengers: Endgame Someone next to her, Rhodey I think, says "Nice, Thanos has a retirement plan." and then that's where it picks up with the rest of the scene as I described previously. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 10, 2019

It’s already well established that Thanos did not teach his daughters to lie. We see that referenced in Guardians as well as in Infinity War, so Thanos probably told them the truth when he mentioned this planet.

This detail seems to suggest that Thanos does indeed believe that he has accomplished his mission, further reinforcing what we’ve already seen in the first Endgame trailer. Thanos is on a quiet planet, and he has a Gladiator-like moment while walking through his crops. His armor, meanwhile, is fitted on a pole as an improvised scarecrow. And everything screams “retirement plan” now that we have Nebula’s revelations on hand.

Avengers: Endgame launches on April 26th, and Marvel should release one more trailer at some point in the coming weeks before the movie hits the big screen.