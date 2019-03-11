Apple offers 10% bonus when you add funds to your App Store account

Are you looking to purchase any digital content in the near future, including apps, music, or even iCloud storage? Then you should consider funding your Apple account early because Apple is offering a 10% bonus when you add credit to it.

Apple on Sunday sent out emails promoting the new deal, MacRumors reported. The company will offer bonuses up to $20, which means you can fund your Apple ID account anywhere from $1 to $200.

All you have to do is go to the Settings app, tap on your account name, select the iTunes and App Store menu, then choose your Apple ID and go for the Add Funds to Apple ID option.

Image Source: MacRumors

You’ll then be directed to a page that lists the promotion, and tells you exactly how much bonus you’re entitled to depending on your purchase.

The offer is excellent especially if you’ve already planned on getting paid apps, in-app content, or anything else from Apple’s digital stores. The extra credit is also great for Family Sharing purchases, and could very well replace iTunes gift cards if you were planning on getting any of those.

But you’ll have to act fast to take advantage of the bonus cash. The offer is valid from March 10th through March 14th in the US, and you can only take advantage of it once per account. German customers also get the same kind of deal, but the bonus goes up to 15% for Germany. Customers in other major markets including the UK, Australia, and Canada, won’t get the deal, MacRumors says.