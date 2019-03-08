With Captain Marvel already in theaters this weekend, we only have six more weeks to wait until we finally get to see the epic conclusion of Phase 3 of Marvel Cinematic Universe films. That’s Avengers: Endgame, of course, which is by far the most anticipated movie of the year. A second trailer should be released at some point in the coming days or weeks, according to a recent report. But we don’t have to wait that long at all to discuss brand new spoilers that have emerged from new Avengers 4 footage. Now’s the time I tell you that you’ll have to stop reading if you want to avoid some big Endgame spoilers. That’s because the clip we’re about to dissect isn’t a trailer, but a scene from Endgame that might not be shown again until the movie is released.

The scene

Disney on Thursday held its annual shareholders meeting, and that’s where this Endgame footage comes from. That’s right, the company screened a scene from the movie, so shareholders got to see it before anyone else. Scott Ladewig is one of those lucky few, and he shared everything that happens in this particular scene on Twitter. Here are all his tweets in chronological order:

The Avengers Endgame scene they showed was at Avengers HQ, Captain Marvel saying let’s go kill Tanos. Nebula says she knows where he is. Rocket says biggest energy surge ever seen on Earth when he used the glove, but it was seen again on another planet shortly after. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

So that’s where Thanos is retiring to. Quick exchange between CapA, Natasha, Bruce, Rhodey, and CapM. Bruce asks what guarantee the ey have this ends differently. Cap M says they have her this time. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

Rhodey asks where she was because they could have used her before. Cap M says a lot of other planets out there need help and they don’t have Avengers like Earth has. Thor gets up from sitting quietly in back, walks up to Cap M, and summons his axe… — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

Which whizzes right past Cap M (she doesn’t flinch) into his hand and he says “I like this one.” Cut to Milano, everybody buckled in, Cap M in copilot seat. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

Rocket asks who hasn’t been to space, Cap A, Rhodey, Natasha raise hands, and Rocket warns them not to puke in his ship and off they go. Cool refection of stars and space stuff on Cap A’s eye as we zoom in on him and they warp out of there. — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

That’s all I can remember… — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

Doh. I forgot they replaced the Milano with the Benatar. Thanks to @film_atic for pointing out my error. https://t.co/pSAoTr3XoI — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 8, 2019

The spoilers

It’s clear the scene above takes place at the Avengers HQ after they meet Captain Marvel, and we know from the leaked Captain Marvel credits scenes how that will go down. But the scene also takes place before Tony Stark and Nebula park the Benatar on Earth. That means they don’t die in space — duh — and that they reach Earth safely.

The majority of the surviving Avengers are here, namely Captain America, Natasha, Bruce Banner, Rhodey, Captain Marvel, Thor, and Nebula. Notice how Iron Man, Ant-Man, and Hawkeye aren’t included in this scene, so they may be doing something else. They’re not the kind of characters to stay quiet. Especially Tony.

Also interesting is how fast Marvel does away with one of the huge questions we have about Captain Marvel and the Avengers. Why was she never here to help Earth? Well, it turns out that she’s aware the planet has its Avengers, while other planets out there do not. And that’s how it’s all explained. It makes some sense, yes, but it also raises further questions about Captain Marvel. What exactly does she know about the Avengers initiative? Why has she never dropped by to introduce herself? The leaked Captain Marvel credits scenes tell us that she can instantly appear wherever she wants to, so she could have visited Earth anytime and stayed in touch with Fury.

I’ll also highlight the fact that Captain Marvel is not afraid to call the shots, which is a nod to the fact that she’ll lead the Avengers moving forward. Also, she’s very confident in her powers when it comes to facing Thanos.

That’s all we have for the time being. Sadly, no images or videos leaked from Disney’s meeting, so we’re back to waiting for the second Avengers: Endgame trailer to be released.